5 Amazing Benefits Of Putting Chandan (Sandalwood) On Your Forehead
Claimed to have medicinal properties, sandalwood is said to calm the mind, nervous system, and mood thus awakening and enlivening intelligence, courage, strength, and happiness along. Here are the benefits of putting chandan on your forehead
Applying sandalwood paste on the forehead is believed to help cool the nerves and relieve headaches
- Sandalwood paste reduces body temperature and thus reduces fever
- Massaging the forehead with sandalwood paste can relieve insomnia
- Sandalwood is an effective home remedy for curing pimples and wrinkles
Let us see why it can be beneficial to apply some chandan on the forehead:
1. Relieves headaches
Applying sandalwood paste on the forehead is believed to help cool the nerves and relieve a headache caused because of excessive sun exposure.
2. Reduces fever
Application of some sandalwood paste, as mentioned before, helps reduce the body temperature. This cooling effect, which has been known since the ancient times, will help reduce a fever effectively.
3. Relieves insomnia and stress
Caused by an overactive mind, mental stress and fatigue, insomnia can be a taxing condition to have. However, as per Ayurveda, massaging the forehead with some sandalwood paste can relieve stress and insomnia.
4. Reduces pimples and wrinkles
Sandalwood paste can be a boon to both the young and the old as it holds the answer to the skin problems of both. Sandalwood is said to be an effective home remedy, if the required paste is applied for 20 minutes daily, for wrinkles. Applying some sandalwood paste helps get rid of greasy skin and also helps reduce acne, and also remove acne scars.
5. Improves concentration
Claims have also been made about how applying sandalwood paste on the forehead can stimulate your attention and help one focus better.It's cooling effect on the body definitely helps in clearing the mind.
Besides all the 5 aforementioned benefits, chandan is said to have sedative, disphroretic, aphrodisiac, diuretic, disinfectant. haemostatic, expectorant, and antipyretic properties which can help to treat problems like acidity, gonorrhea, bronchial and skin ailments. Hence having some chandan or sandalwood is a must for a healthy living!
