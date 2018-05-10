Kombucha Tea: 7 Amazing Health Benefits
The probiotics in Kombucha tea targets gut health which is the core of your immune system. Drinking it every day helps you keep your immune system in a good state of health.
Kombucha is a refreshing beverage prepared by fermenting sweetened tea with selective bacteria, specific yeast cultures and acetic acid. This tea is believed to have its origin in China and has been around for thousands of years. This tea is blessed with a refreshing and delightfully unique flavor which is sure to give you taste buds a treat. But besides this, kombucha tea is enriched with medicinal properties. It is a rich source of antioxidants, and due to the fermentation process, it is packed with probiotics as well.
The probiotics in this tea target your gut health which is the core of your immune system. Drinking this tea every day helps you keep your immune system in a good state of health. This trickles down to a number of health benefits. In this article, we shall discuss the legendary health benefits of this tea.
Listed below are 7 most amazing health benefits of Kombucha tea. Take a look.
1. Detoxification
Kombucha is a rich source of antioxidants and organic acids which keeps your body safe from oxidative damage. The antioxidant in this drink looks for free radicals, targets them and prevents them from causing damage to cells. It repairs the damaged cells and prevents chronic diseases. Besides this, it protects your body from the negative effects of pollution caused by petroleum, plastic, and other metals.
2. Digestion
Kombucha tea enhances digestion. This drink is fermented with a line of healthy bacteria. These probiotics enhance gut health and strengthens your immune system as a whole. It gives you relief from digestive distress, diarrhea and constipation. The glucuronic acid in this drink boosts your digestive system and allows it to release enzymes which promote better breakdown of proteins and other nutrients in your body.
3. Weight loss
Kombucha tea boosts your body metabolism. High metabolism helps you lose weight; feel more energized which may make you want to engage in physical activities. Besides this, the sugar and calorie content of this drink is much lower than any other fizzy drink.
4. Protects your liver
Kombucha tea has the ability to detoxify your body. Glucuronic acid in this drink is a powerful detoxifier. It enters your liver, binds all the toxins and then removes them from your body through the kidneys. This reduces the pressure on the pancreas and keeps your liver in a good state of health.
5. Better management of type 2 diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a disease which affects millions of people across the globe. While most people sought to medications and diet control for its management, we recommend kombucha tea. While some experts do not recommend this tea for diabetes, research begs to differ. Experts believe that this tea adds a lot of sugar to your body. However, the antioxidants of this tea seem to have a positive impact on diabetes symptoms. This is attributed to the positive effects of kombucha tea on the liver and kidneys, the two organs affected by diabetes the most.
6. Relieves arthritic pain
Glucosamine in kombucha tea are beneficial for all types of arthritis pains. Glucosamine triggers the production of hyaluronic acid in the body. This promotes better maintenance of the cartilage structures gives relief from arthritis pains. This acid reduces damage due to free radicals and lubricates the joints, thereby reducing arthritic pain.
7. Healing gastric ulcers
Antioxidants and phenols in kombucha tea help with better management and healing of gastric ulcers. It helps decrease the production of too much gastric acids which results in ulcers. Studies reveal that kombucha tea is just as effective as popular, commercially available drugs for gastric ulcers.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.