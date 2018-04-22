ASK OUR EXPERTS

13 Ways Cinnamon Is Great For Your Body

Medicinal properties of cinnamon can be credited to the spice's popularity.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 22, 2018 01:50 IST
3-Min Read
Cinnamon has a powerful effect on health and body's metabolism

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants
  2. Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties
  3. Cinnamon can help in preventing diabetes

Cinnamon is a spice which can be easily found in Indian kitchens. Medicinal properties of cinnamon can be credited to the spice's popularity. The spice is cheap and can be easily found in your nearby grocery stores. Cinnamon can be added to almost all Indian dishes and can be even added to the iconic Indian masala chai. It imparts a distinct flavour and smell to food. It is because of cinnamaldehyde, a compound in cinnamon which makes it an amazing spice. It has a powerful effect on health and body's metabolism.
 

cinnamon

Cinnamon is common spice in Indian kitchens
Photo Credit: iStock

1. Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants in cinnamon help in preventing oxidative damage caused by free radicals in the body. Cinnamon has lots of polyphenols, which are known to be powerful antioxidants.

2. Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties

Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties which reduces risk of diseases significantly.

3. Cinnamon can help in preventing candida

Strong anti-fungal properties in cinnamon can prevent overgrowth of candida in the digestive tract. Candida is a kind of yeast which can cause various digestive and auto-immune symptoms in case of an overgrowth. Cinnamon helps in improving the body's immunity and offers natural protection against overgrowth of candida.

Also read: You Just Can't Miss These Health Benefits Of Cinnamon

4. Cinnamon reduces risk of heart diseases

Cinnamon helps in reducing levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the body. High levels of cholesterol can increase risks of heart disease. Cinnamon also helps in controlling blood pressure levels.
 

heart

Cinnamon is good for heart health
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Cinnamon is good for dental health

Cinnamon extracts can help in offering protection against the bacteria that exists in the oral microflora. These bacteria can cause tooth decay, bad breath, cavities and several mouth infections. Cinnamon essential oil acts as anti-bacterial mouthwash that naturally reduces mouth bacteria.
 

oral health

Cinnamon is great for dental health
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Cinnamon improves insulin sensitivity, prevents diabetes

Cinnamon helps in reducing insulin resistance which can cause type 2 diabetes. Cinnamon improves insulin sensitivity and helps in regulating metabolism in the body. Cinnamon lowers blood sugar levels. The spice is great for preventing risks of diabetes.

7. Cinnamon is good for the skin

Anti-biotic and anti-microbial properties of cinnamon protects skin from allergic reactions, skin irritations, rashes and infections. Cinnamon essential oil, when applied directly on the skin, can help in dealing with pain, swelling, redness and inflammation.

 

skin

Cinnamon is beneficial for the skin
Photo Credit: iStock

8. Cinnamon has positive effects on neurodegenerative diseases

Neurodegenerative diseases damages functioning of brain cells and reduces risks of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

9. Cinnamon be used as a preservative

Anti-bacterial properties in cinnamon make it efficient enough to preserve food. Anti-bacterial and antioxidant properties in cinnamon can be helpful in preserving food for a comparatively longer time. Cinnamon can prevent discolouration of vegetables and fruits which happens when the oxidise and begin to rot.

Also read: Cinnamon: The Super Spice For Weight Loss

10. Cinnamon helps in fighting allergies

Compounds in cinnamon can provide relief from allergies. Essential oil of cinnamon gives a boost to the immunity and facilitates absorption of nutrients during digestion process. This reduces incidence of auto-immune reactions causes by food allergens.

11. It helps in fighting fungal and bacterial infections

Cinnamaldehyde helps in fighting bacterial and respiratory tract infections. It prevents bad breath and tooth decay.

12. Cinnamon helps in fighting Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Cinnamon can help in treating HIV- 1, which is the main kind of HIV in humans

13. Cinnamon can be used as a sweetening agent

Cinnamon has a natural sweet taste and it can be added to desserts in order to reduce consumption of sugar - which has empty calories. Reducing sugar intake can help in bringing down the glycaemic index of your meal. As mentioned above, cinnamon has anti-diabetic properties which can slow down sugar releasing into the blood stream. This helps in reducing cravings and preventing weight gain. Additionally, cinnamon has a unique taste which can impart a very unique flavour to sweet foods. 


