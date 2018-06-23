7 Metabolism Boosting Drinks To Tone Your Body
A healthy metabolism keeps all the functions of your body in check and keeps them going just the way they are supposed to. Therefore, We bring to you 7 metabolism boosting drinks which will make it easier for you to achieve a perfectly toned body.
High metabolism helps you burn fat even when you are sitting on your couch
HIGHLIGHTS
- Low metabolism levels can interfere with weight loss
- Coconut water helps you boost metabolism and keeps you hydrated
- Kombucha tea makes you feel energized
Here are 7 metabolism boosting drinks which will help you get a perfectly toned body in no time.
1. Coconut water
On a hot summer afternoon, when your body craves for a cool and refreshing drink, coconut water can be an absolute delight. This drink helps you restore your electrolyte balance and keeps you hydrated all day long. Drinking coconut water as the first thing in the morning, before workouts and before going to bed is a great way to make the most of its benefits. This drink helps you boost your metabolism and induces weight loss as well.
2. Black coffee
There is a reason why you are recommended a cup of black coffee right before your workouts. Black coffee is another metabolism boosting drink which helps you speed up the weight loss process. This drink helps you boost metabolism by 50% and start burning belly fat. It stimulates your body to break down fat cells and use them as energy.
3. Green tea
One of the most important benefits of green tea is its ability to boost metabolism. The catechins and antioxidants in this drink make it one of the healthiest drinks in the world. 3 cups of green tea in a day is a great way to boost your metabolism naturally.
4. Fruit smoothies
Fruit smoothies like apple smoothie, strawberry smoothie or perhaps a mixed fruit smoothie can be your key to high metabolism. The nutritional value of the fruits combined with probiotic properties of yogurt gives your metabolism the boost it needs. This in turn induces quick weight loss.
5. Jeera water
Jeera water is another metabolism boosting drink which helps you lose oodles of weight in no time. This drink is what you need to ease your way to weight loss. All you need to do is steep 2 teaspoons of jeera in a glass of water overnight, strain in the morning and drink on an empty stomach. In no time, this drink helps you melt belly fat.
6. Garlic tea
Garlic tea may sound strange, but it is a very powerful metabolism-boosting drink. This drink induces passive weight loss; it dissolves fat from various parts of your body. Just one cup of garlic tea on an empty stomach each morning is just what you need to give your metabolism a good start.
7. Kombucha tea
Kombucha tea is prepared by fermenting sweetened tea with specific yeast, bacteria and acetic acid. This tea helps you feel more energized and boosts your metabolism as well. Both these factors combined contribute to quick weight loss.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
