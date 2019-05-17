What Is The Best Way To Manage High Blood Pressure: Diet Or Exercise?
World Hypertension Day 2019: People with high blood pressure must follow a healthy lifestyle. Read here to know which one is more important for hypertension patients: diet or exercise.
World Hypertension Day 2019 is observed on May 17. Also known as high blood pressure (BP), this condition has got a large presence around the world. With medical advancement progressing each day, people with hypertension are able to take multiple steps, to regulate their blood pressure. However, poor lifestyle practices come in the way and many fail to keep their blood pressure under control. On the occasion of Hypertension Day, we see what is more important for controlling high BP: diet or exercise.
This year, the theme for World Hypertension Day is "Know Your Numbers". The theme aims to make more people aware about checking and regulating blood pressure.
Hypertension Day 2019: Which is more effective for high blood pressure- diet or exercise?
1. Diet
In the case of hypertension, patients are recommended to follow a particular diet called DASH diet: Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, for regulating high blood pressure. The DASH diet focuses on the consumption of a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, legumes, fish, poultry and low-fat dairy. This is due to the key nutrients available in the diet, such as protein, fibre, calcium, potassium and magnesium.
People with high blood pressure should follow the DASH diet as recommended by their doctor/dietitian. These experts help in planning your meals and also guide you in terms of the number of calories you need to consume on a daily basis, to maintain a healthy weight.
2. Exercise
Regular exercise is important for people with hypertension. You need not necessarily go to a gym or run marathons. Even moderate physical activity (90 minutes of high intensity exercise or 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise) can help in keeping your blood pressure under control. Aerobic exercises and light weight training can be beneficial for your blood pressure.
Following are some activities/exercises that could help in case of high blood pressure
1. Perform household chores regularly
2. Engage in sports like basketball or tennis.
3. Climb stairs
4. Brisk walk
5. Jogging
6. Cycling
7. Swimming
8. Dancing
9. Light Weight Training
Consult your doctor before taking up exercising in case of high blood pressure. Doctor's approval is important since they know about the rate to be followed and age-specified rate so that you can achieve the best result, without exerting further pressure (which can affect your blood pressure).
Overall, your lifestyle plays a significant role when it comes to regulating high blood pressure. Discuss your lifestyle in detail with your doctor. It will help in drafting him the most appropriate diet and exercise plan for you.
Wishing everyone a very happy World Hypertension Day!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
