Stay Healthy And Hydrated With These 10 Vegetables This Summer

This summer, maintain your health by including these 10 nutritious vegetables in your diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 11, 2019 12:00 IST
3-Min Read
Hydrating foods like cucumber and watermelon can be helpful during summer

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fruits and lentils are healthy for consumption during summer
  2. Make sure you keep hydrated during summer
  3. Drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day

Come summer and people tend to fall short of options of what to eat. The reason is the commonly believed notion that there are fewer vegetables in summer. However, there are a variety of vegetables that are in season during summer and have a variety of health benefits to offer. "No matter what the season is, you will always find abundance of seasonal vegetables available in market. Same goes with summers- a variety of veggies are there to please your palate that perfectly fits in the summer diet," says nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Top 10 vegetables to stay healthy and hydrated during summer 

1. Eggplant (brinjal)


2. Carrots

3. Corn

4. Cucumber

5. Pumpkin

6. Peppers

7. Bottle gourd

8. Lady's finger

9. Amaranth

10. Beans

Elaborating on the benefits of these vegetables, Nmami says, "Eggplant is known to have an array of health benefits such as reduced stress, diabetes, improved cardiovascular and bone health. Tomatoes help in improving vision, digestion, blood circulation, fluid balance, reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Carrots help in providing a healthy textured skin. Including carrots in diet can reduce heart problems, prevent cancer and delay ageing. Cucumber is extremely nutritious and can contribute to strengthening of connective tissues, heal under eye swelling and skin issues including sunburn. Pumpkin at last may serve the benefits like reduced risk of chronic diseases, enhanced immunity and protected eye sight while also managing weight loss."

9f213n2

Lots of fruits and vegetables are in season during summer
Photo Credit: iStock

Apart from vegetables, a variety of fruits and lentils are healthy for consumption during summer. Protein rich lentils like rajma, chana, chole, masoor and moong dal are hot favourite summer foods. Adding to the list is a variety of colourful vegetables like watermelon, mango, musk melon, kiwi and blue berries to name a very few.

On days when you feel bored of the dals and sabzi, simply cut these fruits in a bowl with some chaat masala and enjoy a wholesome fruit salad.

The most important nutritional requirement during summer is water intake. More sweating during summer months can make you prone to dehydration. Drinking lots and lots of water (at least 8 to 10 glasses) is extremely important during summer. Apart from drinking water, you can also eat hydrating foods like cucumber, watermelon, milk, iceberg lettuce, strawberry, spinach, radish and much more.

Besides, antioxidants are also important during summer in order to protect body from damage caused by free radicals. Consumption of probiotics can help in keeping digestion intact. "Probiotics can also be consumed in the form of chaaz, curd and lassi. They will keep the body cool and maintain digestion," says Nmami.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

