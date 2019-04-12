ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Food Sources Of Vitamin D That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

5 Food Sources Of Vitamin D That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

Low levels of Vitamin D can increase risks of depression, prostate cancer, dementia and cardiovascular disease. Here are some food sources of Vitamin D that can help you.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 12, 2019 11:28 IST
2-Min Read
5 Food Sources Of Vitamin D That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

Fatty fish are rich source of Vitamin D

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitamin D is important for strong bones
  2. It is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight
  3. Mushrooms are good vegetarian source of Vitamin D

Vitamin D, or the sunshine vitamin plays a very crucial role in the body. It is the only nutrient that is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight. But, the fear of damage caused by ultraviolet rays of the sun makes people cover themselves head to toe when out in the sunlight. In such a scenario, there is need of Vitamin D intake through food sources. People with adequate amount of Vitamin D are likely to have strong bones. Low levels of Vitamin D can increase risks of depression, prostate cancer, dementia and cardiovascular disease.

So here are a few food sources of Vitamin D that can help in maintaining Vitamin D levels in the body and also prevent its deficiency:

1.Egg yolks: For all those who have been ditching egg yolks because of weight loss, it is time you start eating them after all! While egg whites are the primary source of protein, it is egg yolk that is rich in healthy fat, minerals and vitamins like Vitamin D. Including eggs in your diet can increase your intake of the sunshine vitamin.


RELATED STORIES

Magnesium Helps Maintain Optimum Vitamin D Levels: Study

Findings of the study suggest that magnesium may play an important role in preventing conditions related to vitamin D levels.

Beat Hunger Pangs With These Iron-Rich Foods You Can Have Regularly

Iron-rich foods are required for better metabolism and ensuring normal functioning of growth and development of cells. Read here to know about some iron-rich foods which you can munch on regularly.

Also read: Here's All You Need To Know About Vitamin D And Its Many Health Benefits

2. Salmon: You can count on fatty fish for increasing intake of Vitamin D. If you have low levels of Vitamin D, increasing consumption of Vitamin D can be helpful. Other fatty fish that are rich in Vitamin D include tuna, herring, mackerel and sardines.

krtr12d8

Eat egg yolks to add Vitamin D to your diet
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Mushrooms: Mushrooms are a healthy vegetarian and vegan source of Vitamin D. There are a variety of dishes that can be prepared with mushrooms and eating them regularly can help in maintaining Vitamin D levels in your body.

Also read: Here's Why You Must Consume Vitamin D

4. Shrimp: Shrimp is a low-fat Vitamin D food source. Along with Vitamin D, shrimp is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are great for heart and brain health.

5. Cod liver oil: Cod liver oil is quite a popular supplement which can provide you with Vitamin D. Cod liver oil is also a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and even some Vitamin A.

Also read: 6 Serious Signs That Your Vitamin D Levels Are Too High

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Important Things About Health Insurance Plans That Can Affect A Claim

 

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

How Chronic Stress Promotes Breast Cancer Development

Active Lifestyle Facilitates Recovery After Spinal Cord Injury, Says Research

Whitening Products May Cause Tooth Decay

Dogs Can Sniff Out Cancer In Blood With 97% Accuracy

Grass Pollen Can Help Predict Asthma, Hay Fever

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases