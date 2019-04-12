5 Food Sources Of Vitamin D That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet
Low levels of Vitamin D can increase risks of depression, prostate cancer, dementia and cardiovascular disease. Here are some food sources of Vitamin D that can help you.
Fatty fish are rich source of Vitamin D
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin D is important for strong bones
- It is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight
- Mushrooms are good vegetarian source of Vitamin D
Vitamin D, or the sunshine vitamin plays a very crucial role in the body. It is the only nutrient that is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight. But, the fear of damage caused by ultraviolet rays of the sun makes people cover themselves head to toe when out in the sunlight. In such a scenario, there is need of Vitamin D intake through food sources. People with adequate amount of Vitamin D are likely to have strong bones. Low levels of Vitamin D can increase risks of depression, prostate cancer, dementia and cardiovascular disease.
So here are a few food sources of Vitamin D that can help in maintaining Vitamin D levels in the body and also prevent its deficiency:
1.Egg yolks: For all those who have been ditching egg yolks because of weight loss, it is time you start eating them after all! While egg whites are the primary source of protein, it is egg yolk that is rich in healthy fat, minerals and vitamins like Vitamin D. Including eggs in your diet can increase your intake of the sunshine vitamin.
Also read: Here's All You Need To Know About Vitamin D And Its Many Health Benefits
2. Salmon: You can count on fatty fish for increasing intake of Vitamin D. If you have low levels of Vitamin D, increasing consumption of Vitamin D can be helpful. Other fatty fish that are rich in Vitamin D include tuna, herring, mackerel and sardines.
3. Mushrooms: Mushrooms are a healthy vegetarian and vegan source of Vitamin D. There are a variety of dishes that can be prepared with mushrooms and eating them regularly can help in maintaining Vitamin D levels in your body.
Also read: Here's Why You Must Consume Vitamin D
4. Shrimp: Shrimp is a low-fat Vitamin D food source. Along with Vitamin D, shrimp is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are great for heart and brain health.
5. Cod liver oil: Cod liver oil is quite a popular supplement which can provide you with Vitamin D. Cod liver oil is also a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and even some Vitamin A.
Also read: 6 Serious Signs That Your Vitamin D Levels Are Too High
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.