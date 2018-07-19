ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Fruits You Can Enjoy On A Keto Diet

7 Fruits You Can Enjoy On A Keto Diet

Most people wonder which fruits can be eaten on a keto diet without compromising with weight loss goals. Here's a list of 7 fruits you can enjoy on a keto diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 19, 2018 01:00 IST
4-Min Read
7 Fruits You Can Enjoy On A Keto Diet

There are only a few fruits which you can eat on a ketogenic diet

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Avocado contains less than 2 grams of carbohyrates
  2. Tomatoes contain essential antioxidants like lycopene
  3. A 100 gram of watermelon contains 7 grams of carbohydrates

You know that you need to go low-carbs on a ketogenic diet. This means you need to cut down on rice, chapattis, sugar and other high-carb foods. But there's one aspect of a keto diet which is quite unexplored till date; not many people know which fruits should be eaten on a ketogenic diet. For years, fruits have been marked as a healthy addition to any diet plan. However, these fruits make up for the majority of your daily carbohydrate intake. This goes against the rules of a ketogenic diet. However, there are some fruits which have high fiber content and are low in terms of sugar, fats, and calories. Nevertheless, these fruits are rich in nutrients and are quite beneficial for your health. But the list of fruits you can enjoy on a keto diet happens to be a short one. Yes, experts say that there are only a few fruits which you can eat on a ketogenic diet.

Also read: Keto Diet For Weight Loss: Who All Can Follow And Why? Our Expert Tells

Here's a list of 7 healthy fruits you can eat on a keto diet.


RELATED STORIES

Expert Nutritionist Declares These To Be The Worst Diet Tips Of All Times

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra reveals that some diet tips promise quick weight loss but at the cost of your health. Here's a list of 14 such diet tips which could be compromising on your health in the name of weight loss.

Here's How A Healthy Diet Can Ease Shift To Menopause

In this first-of-its-kind study, a team from the University of Leeds discovered just how a healthy diet could ease shift to menopause. Read full report here.


1. Avocados

With a high fiber, low calorie and low carb content, avocados are the perfect fruit you can enjoy on a keto diet. This creamy delight is rich in healthy fats and contains less than 2 grams of carbs. Therefore, it is a must-include in your dietary regime. However, you must keep a tab on how much you are consuming. Excess might backfire on your health.

fh3anbsg

Avocados are rich in healthy fats and fiber

2. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are never included in a fruit salad but it indeed is a fruit, and that too, a fruit which can be enjoyed during a keto diet. Tomatoes are rich in vitamins, minerals and essential antioxidants like lycopene. However, these can start adding up on your carb intake quickly so you need to keep a tab on your portions.

a7fgbvug

Tomatoes are rich in vitamins, minerals and have antioxidants properties
Photo Credit: iStock

  3. Olives

Wait, what? Olives are a fruit! Well, they are and that too, a fruit you can enjoy on a keto diet. 10 small olives contain only 1.5 grams of carbs. The fat content too is as low as 3 grams in 10 olives. Besides this, it is a rich source of sodium which is important for you when on a keto diet.

p5q7ftr

Olive is a fruit that can be enjoyed as a part of keto diet
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Keto Diet: 5 Things You Need To Know Before Going On A Ketogenic Diet​

  4. Lemons

This sour and citrusy fruit will get your back on a keto diet. It will give your taste buds a treat and can work wonders for your weight loss goals as well. Lemons are a rich source of vitamin C and are low in carbs as well. A single wedge of lemon contains less than half a gram of carbs. So if you are on a keto diet, don't think twice before squeezing the goodness of lemon on your salads or sodas.

k8rfjl1g

Lemons are a good source of Vitamin C and low carbs
 

5. Coconut

Coconut is one of the richest source of healthy fats and extremely low in carbs as well. Half a cup of shredded coconut contains only 2.5 grams of carbs. Therefore, it can be included in your keto diet regime without much thought. Go for the whole fruit and extract the meat yourself rather than opting for the packaged variety; packaged fruit may contain added sugars.

d9d5b0m

Coconut is a good source of healthy fats
Photo Credit: iStock

  6. Berries

Berries like strawberries, raspberries, blackberries are the best sources of nutrients and have low carbohydrate content. Therefore, these can be enjoyed on a keto diet. One cup of berries contains less than 3 grams of carbs. So when hunger pangs hit you on a keto diet, you can give your taste buds a treat with a cup of fresh berries.

r8e4isq

Useful nutrients and low carbs content make berries beneficial for a keto diet
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Keto Diet: These 7 Fats Must Be Included In Your Keto Diet

  7. Watermelon

A 100 gram serving on watermelon contains 7 grams of carbs. So this fruit can also be included in your dietary regime if you are following a keto diet. However, this fruit is rich in natural sugars as well. So you need to keep a tab on your portions.

jjsrpas

Presence of natural sugar in watermelon is good for a keto diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know
Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

High Cholesterol And Unhealthy Fat May Lower Fertility In Women, Here’s How

Here's How A Healthy Diet Can Ease Shift To Menopause

Are Responsible Drinking Habits The Key To Good Health?

Here's How Frequent Hospitalization During Childhood Could Affect Performance At School

Want Your Baby To Cry Less? Try Baby-Wearing: Know All About It

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS