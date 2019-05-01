10 Weight Loss Friendly Hydrating Foods You Cannot Afford To Miss This Summer
Hydrating foods to beat the heat this summer: Say good bye to dehydration with these weight-loss friendly foods.
This summer, stay healthy with watermelons, cucumbers and other hydrating foods
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strawberry is a hydrating food rich in Vitamin C
- Cucumber has water as majority of its water content
- Hydrating foods can help in maintaining electrolyte balance in the body
Maintaining hydration can be a tad bit difficult during summer. This is because the body tends to lose a lot of water because of sweating. Apart from drinking water, it is also important to consume some hydrating foods or foods with lots of water content. These hydrating foods can help in preventing dehydration, which is a common condition during summer. They can be consumed raw or as part of your salads or as a side dish with meals.
Hydrating Foods You Must Eat This Summer
1. Watermelons: Extremely nutritious and good for heart health, watermelons are the top nutritious foods you can bank on for keeping yourself hydrated. With high dietary fibre, watermelons can be included in a weight loss diet as well.
2. Strawberries: Majority of the weight of strawberries comes from water. They are rich in fibre and Vitamin C, and can also be included in weight loss diet. Other benefits of including strawberries in your diet include improving immunity, regulating blood pressure, treating arthritis symptoms and regulating blood sugar to name a few.
3. Peaches: Peaches are another hydrating fruit that is rich in nutrients. They are rich in fibre and low in carbs, making them the perfect weight loss fruit. Peaches are also rich in Vitamin C, A, E and niacin. They also contain potassium, phosphorus, copper and manganese.
4. Oranges: Vitamin C rich oranges are amazing for keeping you hydrated during the warm summer months. Vitamin C in oranges help in improving immunity and skin quality. Oranges can help in keeping blood sugar levels under control and also regulates blood pressure and cholesterol levels in the body.
5. Cucumbers: Cucumbers are nearly entirely made up of water. Low in calories, cucumbers are excellent for weight loss. It contains beneficial antioxidants that can reduce damage caused by free radicals in the body.
6. Milk: Excellent source of calcium, milk is definitely one of the top hydrating foods that you can include in your diet in summer. Milk is also a rich source of protein and can aid weight loss if consumed in the right quantity. Likewise, yogurt and cottage cheese are other dairy products that are rich in calcium and have hydrating properties.
7. Lettuce: One cup of lettuce provides more than a quarter cup of water. Lettuce is low in calories and is a popular weight loss food. Lettuce can be added to your low-carb sandwiches, salads, etc if you are trying to lose weight.
8. Cauliflower: Low in calories and keto-friendly, cauliflower is a hydrating food that can help you keep hydrated during summer. It is high in beneficial antioxidants, Vitamin B6, K, C and folate. Cauliflower also contains choline, which can prevent onset of diseases.
9. Celery: Apary from being a hydrating food, celery is a great source of important antioxidants that protect cells and organs and prevent oxidative damage. Including celery in your diet can promote digestion as well.
10. Bell peppers: Easy to be included in diet, bell peppers are hydrating in nature. They are rich in Vitamin C and carotenoids. They are a good source of fibre and can be included in weight loss diet. Vitamin A, E, K, B6 and folate are all present in bell peppers.
Keep yourself well hydrated and maintain good health with these hydrating foods this summer.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
