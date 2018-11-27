This Protein-Rich Diet Can Help You Gain Weight: Other Healthy Ways To Help You Gain Weight
The primary causes of being underweight are strenuous workouts, poor nutrition, infections, chronic illnesses, thyroid problems, eating disorders, side effects of certain medications, stress, inadequate sleep, celiac disease, genetic or if you are pregnant or have other medical problems.
If you are trying to gain weight and muscle some lifestyle changes can surely help.
Being skinny can be referred to as healthy and being fit. But being underweight can also be a concern just like obesity it can also lead to several health problems. The primary causes of being underweight are strenuous workouts, poor nutrition, infections, chronic illnesses, thyroid problems, eating disorders, side effects of certain medications, stress, inadequate sleep, celiac disease, family history or if you are pregnant or have other medical problems. So, if you are trying to gain weight and muscle some lifestyle changes can surely help.
Some lifestyle changes can help you gain weight:
1. Nutrient dense food:
If you are underweight and are constantly trying to gain weight you should focus on eating a nutritious diet. Try incorporating foods that are rich in nutrients. Instead of eating empty calories like candies, baked stuff, junk food, processed food eat foods that are rich in nutrients. Consider high-protein meats, healthy fats and good carbohydrates as they will help you to build muscle. This will also help your body receive as much nourishment as possible, even if you are dealing with a reduced appetite.
2. Healthy snacks:
Always try to load up on healthy snacks in between the meals. Enjoy snacks that contain plenty of proteins and healthy carbohydrates. Some healthy options include protein bars nuts and nut butters, dairy products like cottage cheese and Greek yoghurt, oatmeal and starchy vegetables. Also, enjoy snacks that contain healthy fats which are important for a healthy heart and overall health of the body. Some examples of healthy fats are nuts, seeds, sweet potato, cheese and avocados.
3. Protein-rich diet:
Another simple way to put on weight is to eat more and more of proteins. By increasing your protein intake you can put on healthy weight and can have a toned body and muscles as well. Therefore, include food sources like milk, pulses, cheese, chicken, nuts and seeds, soya, tofu, lean meat, fish, yoghurt and whole grains if you want to increase weight at a quick pace.
4. Regular physical exercise:
Physical activity may help you stimulate your appetite. Exercise, especially strength training, swimming, pull-up, lunges and squats, jogging, yoga and dead lifts can help you gain weight by building up your muscle strength.
5. Adequate sleep:
After long working hours, your brain needs adequate rest that can come only through adequate and sound sleep. Make sure you sleep for six to eight hours everyday as it will also help you gain weight naturally.
6. Manage your stress:
It is important to manage your stress to ensure being healthy. Personal, financial or work related stress can take a toll on your body. Try reducing your stress. You can do this by some breathing exercises, meditation or yoga.
