These Medications Are Safe For Consumption During Pregnancy
The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention say that some 9 in 10 women need medication at some point of time in their pregnancy. Read below to know some common medications which are safe for consumption during pregnancy.
For sickness during pregnancy, try some lifestyle modifications before resorting to medicines
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ginger ale can help in making morning sickness less severe
- Warm liquids can help in getting relief from cold during pregnancy
- Avoid going outdoors frequently to prevent allergies during pregnancy
The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention say that some 9 in 10 women need medication at some point of time in their pregnancy. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved numerous medications which are considered to be safe during pregnancy. Back pain, headaches, cold, acid reflux, constipation, nausea, vomiting and difficulty in sleeping are the common ailments which women experience during pregnancy. In this article, we talk about the medicines can be safely taken during pregnancy. Keep reading...
Medicines which are safe for consumption during pregnancy:
1. Nausea and vomiting
One of the most common ailments during pregnancy is morning sickness which causes nausea and vomiting. Ginger ale and eating small meals throughout the day can be helpful in making morning sickness less severe. Increasing intake of Vitamin D can also be helpful. Besides, doxylamine succinate and dimenhydrinate are the medicines which can help in dealing with morning sickness during pregnancy. Severe cases can be dealt with ondansetron and doxylamine succinate-pyridoxine hydrochloride.
2. For relief from cold
In case of cold, doctors usually suggest that women should wait until the 12th week to take any medicines for minimising potential risks to the baby. However, it is fine to resort to plain cough syrups, cough expectorants during the day, cough suppressants at night and acetaminophen for getting relief from pain and fever. Before taking medications, women can resort to natural methods of seeking relief like taking plenty of rest along with maintaining hydration levels. They can increase intake of warm liquids like dal, soups or tea. Salt water gargle can help in easing sore throat while saline nose drops can help in fighting stiffness. Also, you can try menthol rubs or cough drops for relief.
3. Skin rashes and cuts
In case you get any cuts or scrapes on the skin during pregnancy, first try to clean the area with soap and water. Try an antibiotic ointment for relief. In case that is not effective, try OTC hydrocortisone creams for dealing with skin rashes and cuts during pregnancy. It is the best to get them prescribed by your doctor to avoid any unnecessary pregnancy complications.
4. For relief for pain and headache
Tylenol of acetaminophen can be taken during pregnancy to get relief from pain and headaches. Pregnant women must avoid taking aspirins and nonsteroidal ant-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, naproxen and ketoprofen during pregnancy. Consult your doctor in case the pain is too severe or unbearable.
5. Allergies
A few lifestyle changes can take you a long way in terms of avoiding allergies. These include avoiding outdoors or opening windows on days of high pollen. Alongside, you need to take off the clothes you have been wearing outdoors. The pollen from your skin and hair can be dealt with by taking a quick shower after you come home from spending time outdoors. Wearing a mask while being outdoors is also suggested. You can also rinse nasal passages with a saline spray.
For extra care, you can take OTC oral antihistamines like benadryl, cetirizine, loratadine and chlorpheniramine. Nasonex, Flonase and rhinocort allergy maybe recommended in case of more severe allergies.
6. Yeast infections
Many women experience yeast infections during pregnancy. These must be treated with medicines like miconazole, clotrimazole and butoconazole. Resorting to home remedies for dealing with yeast infections during pregnancy might not be as helpful.
7. Heart burn and acid reflux
Before resorting to medicines, try using natural methods for treating heart burns like wearing loose clothes which don't put pressure on your abdomen. Maintain a food diary to see if there is any food trigger behind heart burn and acid reflux. You can also try sleeping with your head at an elevated level at night. Eat small meals throughout the day and wait for 3 hours before your lie down after your meals. Meals right before bed time must be avoided.
OTC antacids with magnesium, calcium, aluminum and alginic acid are usually considered to be safe during pregnancy. Famotidine, simethicone, calcium carbonate and aluminum hydroxide-magnesium hydroxide are considered to be safe. H2 blockers like ranitidine and cimetidine can be taken in case of severe heartburns.
Whatever is the case, try taking your doctor's recommendation before taking any medicines over-the-counter. Your doctor is fully aware of your mental and physical condition and is definitely the best person to prescribe medicines which don't result in unnecessary pregnancy complications.
(With inputs from healthline)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
