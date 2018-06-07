Smoking During Pregnancy May Cause Hearing Loss In Baby: 6 Negative Effects Of Smoking During Pregnancy
Research shows that tobacco smoking during or after pregnancy can increase the risk of hearing loss in your baby. And it's not just hearing impairment; smoking during pregnancy can have a great deal of negative effects on the baby's health.
Are you planning a baby? Well, it's high time for you quit smoking! Research shows that tobacco smoking during or after pregnancy can increase the risk of hearing loss in your baby. It showed a 68% increase in the risk of developing hearing problems in kids. Experts from the Kyoto University in Japan said that this study clearly states how exposure to smoking during pregnancy and after birth ups the risk of hearing problems in the baby. According to the results, the prevalence of hearing problems among babies above three years of age who were exposed to smoking was 4.6% higher than the rest. Also, kids who were exposed to second-hand smoke at 4 months had a 2.4% increased risk of hearing impairment. This study was published in the journal Pediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.
And it's not just hearing impairment; smoking during pregnancy can have a great deal of negative effects on the baby's health. It can add some pregnancy complications, which again, can be quite detrimental for you and your baby.
Here are 6 negative effects of smoking during pregnancy you must be aware of. Take a look:
1. Miscarriage and stillbirth
An unexpected loss of pregnancy is a tragic incident. This refers to both miscarriage and stillbirth. Usually miscarriages take place during the first three months. But when it happens after 20 weeks of gestation, it is known as stillbirth. There are a number of risk factors responsible for such situations but the worst one is smoking. The harmful chemicals in a cigarette, nicotine, carbon monoxide and tar hamper fetal growth and can affect the placenta as well. This contributes to an increased risk of miscarriage or stillbirth.
2. Ectopic pregnancy
Some studies reveal that nicotine can lead to contractions in the fallopian tubes. These prevent the embryo from passing through. This results in an ectopic pregnancy. This happens when the egg implants outside of the uterus, either in the fallopian tubes or in the abdomen. This form of pregnancy must be terminated immediately to avoid life-threatening situations.
3. Placental abruption
Placenta is the lifeline structure which provides the fetus with food and oxygen. Smoking during pregnancy can pose risks to the placenta. It can increase the risk of placental abruptions. It this condition, the placenta separates from the uterus and can result in life-threatening situations for both the mother and the baby. It can result in a great deal of pain and bleeding. Such separation cannot be fixed. Immediate medical attention may help with healthy birth in this situation.
4. Preterm birth
Preterm birth is a condition when the baby takes birth much before the due date. The risk of preterm birth increases due to smoking during pregnancy. Preterm birth increases the risk of hearing loss, vision impairment, mental disabilities, learning and behavioral problems in the baby.
5. Birth defects
Smoking during pregnancy can increase the baby's risk of developing certain birth defects. Some of these defects can be seen and some are internal defects, like congenital heart problems and problems with the structure of the heart.
6. Placenta previa
Smoking during pregnancy also increases the risk of placenta previa. Usually, the placenta grows inside the uterus on the top of the womb. This way the cervix remains open for delivery. But due to smoking, the placenta remains in the lower part of the uterus partially covering the cervix. This may cause the placenta to burst resulting in a great deal of bleeding. It can also rob the baby of oxygen and vital nutrients, which hampers the normal growth of the baby.
