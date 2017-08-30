5 Home Remedy Secrets For Quick Relief From Dry Cough
Dry cough is not a very serious ailment but it causes a good deal of discomfort. Cough syrups are can be taken but their high alcohol content makes you sleepy. Use home remedies for relief.
Dry cough can be relieved with simple remedies
Imagine, you are sitting in an official meeting, surrounded by seniors, and need to give a presentation. The meeting has just begun and your start coughing, continuously. Disrupting others and disturbing the aura of the room, an ugly embarrassing situation for you. Well, nobody would want that to happen but once affected, you would not be able to bear it for too long, especially when it is dry cough. The irritated mucus membrane is something you want calm, ASAP. Cough syrups are can be taken but their high alcohol content makes you sleepy. You don't wish to feel drowsy in a meeting now!
Dry cough is not a very serious ailment but it causes a good deal of discomfort. We aim to provide you with some helpful home remedies for dry cough. Take a look:
1. Honey, mulethi, cinnamon - The sweet thick liquid builds a protective shield in your throat. Mix 1/4th spoon of honey with the same amount of mulethi and cinnamon power in water and take a one spoon daily in the evening before going to sleep. This would do wonders.
2. Giloy juice - Giloy juice should be taken in case of chronic cough. Two tablespoons of the juice should be taken every morning till the condition gets better. It also helps in strengthening your immune system.
3. Steam - Steam is very helpful in curing dry cough and one of the most popular home remedies for dry cough. Most of us hate this one but it benefits you greatly. Hot boiling water in a utensil with three drops of tea tree oil and 2 drops of eucalyptus oil are very will do the trick. Cover yourself with a dry towel and inhale the vapors. This gives moisture and soothes the throat.
4. Black pepper - This is the best remedy for productive cough. Half a teaspoon of pepper added to desi ghee and taken on a full stomach helps in relieving cough.
5. Pomegranate juice - This one is for kids. Half cup of pomegranate juice with a pinch of ginger powder or black pepper helps curing cough.
So, the next time dry cough hits you, use these simple remedies to fight it back.
