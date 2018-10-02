ASK OUR EXPERTS

7 Natural Cholesterol Reducers For A Healthy Heart

7 Natural Cholesterol Reducers For A Healthy Heart

The most important thing for keeping your cholesterol levels under control is limiting intake of saturated and trans fats.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Oct 2, 2018 03:42 IST
3-Min Read


Food rich in saturated fats increases cholesterol levels

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cholesterol is a ductile substance which travels in the body
  2. High levels of LDL can result in buildup of plaque in arteries
  3. Garlic can help in increasing in HDL cholesterol

Cholesterol is a ductile substance which travels in lipids (fatty acids) of the bloodstream and all membranes of body. There are two types of cholesterols: Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or "bad" cholesterol, and High-density lipoprotein (HDL). High levels of LDL cholesterol can result in buildup of plaque in your arteries - which is one of the leading causes of heart disease. Levels of bad cholesterol increase because of fats in animal sources like egg, meat, yolks, and cheese. Fat from these foods deposit in blood vessels, which causes disturbance in blood flow and eventually lead to heart diseases and stroke. In this article, we talk about natural cholesterol reducers which can help in regulating cholesterol levels in the body. Keep reading...

The most important thing for keeping your cholesterol levels under control is limiting intake of saturated and trans fats. Food rich in saturated fats like butter, red meat (mutton, beef, pork), full fat and low-fat dietary product heightens dietary cholesterol. Limitation of high dosage of all such food sources will help in maintaining not only cholesterol but also a healthy lifestyle.

Also read: Healthy Heart: 7 Tips You Must Follow Every Day For A Healthy Heart


Natural cholesterol reducers for regulating cholesterol levels in the body:

1. Soy protein

Replace red meat with soy milk, tofu, soybeans and soy chunks as they can help in reducing overall cholesterol levels in the body. Soy is an excellent source of lean protein. Soy is used in many foods like soups, salad dressing, frozen yogurt, bread, breakfast cereals, whipped topping, and pasta.

2. Niacin

Foods sources of niacin include turkey, chicken breasts, tuna fish, peanuts, mushrooms and green peas to name a few. Niacin helps maximising good cholesterol and minimizing triglycerides - a fat that can clog arteries.

f89n7ocTuna can be helpful in reducing cholesterol
 

3. Garlic

Garlic can help in increasing in HDL cholesterol and reducing total cholesterol levels in the body. Garlic can either be eaten raw or as an ingredient in various Indian dishes.

4. Red yeast rice

China is world's largest producer of red yeast rice. Red yeast rice is used in traditional medicine which is taken for improving digestion. Red yeast rice is basically white rice which is fermented with yeast. It helps in lowering cholesterol levels as it has the same chemical make up as lovastatin, a cholesterol-lowering medicine. It is used to color a variety of foods such as red rice vinegar, pickled tofu etc.

5. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids help in reducing overall cholesterol levels. Salmon, tuna, lake trout, herring, sardines, and other fatty fish are all rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Flax, hempseeds, walnuts, chia seeds, fresh basils are some of the vegetable-based alternatives of fish oil.

339h4uvoOmega-3 fatty acids help in reducing overall cholesterol levels
 
Also read: Flaxseeds, The Super Seed For Weight Loss! Know All About It

6. Soluble fibers

Fibers are of two kinds: soluble fiber, which dissolves into liquid, and insoluble fiber Soluble fiber lowers cholesterol absorption in the bloodstream. Soluble cholesterol is present in foods like orange, pear, peach, asparagus, potato, whole wheat bread, oatmeal and kidney beans.

7. Protein-rich plant food

Beans and legumes are super healthy and protein-packed alternative to meat. Legumes help to lower the LDL cholesterol, non-HDL cholesterol, and blood sugar and insulin level. Nuts and seeds are also good for heart health, but make sure you eat them in limited amounts since they are high in calories. Lentils, peas, pinto beans, red beans, white beans, and soybeans are all natural cholesterol reducers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

