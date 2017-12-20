What Is The Difference Between A Cold And The Flu?
Both cold and flu are caused by viruses that infect our airways. The symptoms for both are quite similar but there is a thin line that differentiates between the two.
Cold and flu have different symptoms
HIGHLIGHTS
- Flu is more severe than cold
- At times, it is difficult for the doctor to know if one has cold or flu
- Cold and flu can be caught any of the year
Cold and flu are some of the most common infections during winters. Both these infections have a lot in common and it might actually be difficult sometimes to draw a difference between them. Both cold and flu are caused by viruses that infect our airways. Their symptoms are similar and so are their effects on the body. However, there are still enough differences between them that can help you figure out a clear difference between them. These differences will also help you to treat the symptoms of cold and flu differently.
Here are some symptoms that can tell you if you have a cold or the flu:
1. If you have a stuffy or running nose, you probably have a cold (sometimes it can be flu too).
2. Excessive sneezing is indicative of cold than flu.
3. If you are coughing and have green or yellow phlegm, it is a cold. In case of dry cough, it is flu.
4. Sore throat is mostly indicative of a cold and can sometimes be flu too.
5. In case of mild head and body aches, you have a cold. But if there are severe pains in all parts of the body, you are suffering from the flu.
6. Nausea can sometimes be indicative of flu, but not cold.
7. In case of fever, there are rare chances that it may be indicative of cold in adults. Otherwise, fever means that you have the flu.
8. If you feel chills and sweats, it means you are suffering from the flu.
9. Symptoms of cold will show slowly over a period of time. Whereas, symptoms of flu will show faster, within a few hours.
Other clues for checking if you have a cold or the flu:
- As an infection, a cold can strike you at any time of the year. But your chances of catching it are most likely in winters.
- Flu on the other hand runs from November to March. Some might catch the flu in October and even in May. Flu can be caught at other times of the year as well, but the symptoms are most likely from allergies or cold.
- Flu feels much worse than a cold, especially among children and older people. Flu can lead to some serious diseases like pneumonia and might even lead to hospitalization.
- In most cases, it is even difficult for the doctor to know if it is a cold or the flu. A test might be required to find what you actually have.
