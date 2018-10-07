Why Moms-To-Be Must Exercise: Know The Benefits Of Exercising During Pregnancy
According to American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, pregnant women can do around 30 minutes of moderate exercise in a day. This is unless they have any medical condition or are experiencing complications related to pregnancy.
Women who exercise regularly during pregnancy tend to have better posture
Exercising is important for one and all. Even pregnant women must exercise throughout their pregnancy, as it helps them stay fit, healthy and prevents excess weight gain. Women who exercise regularly during pregnancy tend to have better posture. It also helps reduce incidence of common discomforts such as backache and fatigue. According to American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, pregnant women can do around 30 minutes of moderate exercise in a day. This is unless they have any medical condition or are experiencing complications related to pregnancy. Pregnant women who have diabetes, heart disease or asthma must refrain from exercising during pregnancy. Also, exercising must also be avoided in case of pregnancy-related complications like low placenta, bleeding or spotting, a weak cervix, history of premature births of early labor and threatened or recurrent miscarriages. Pregnant women with such complications must take up exercising only under the supervision of a doctor.
In the meantime, let's see how exercises like running can be helpful for women during pregnancy. Keep reading...
1. You're likely to gain less weight: Studies say that women who exercise regularly during pregnancy gain lesser weight as compared to women who don't.
2. Labour and delivery may be easier: It is all not guaranteed but of course a fit cardiovascular system and a stronger body can give you more stamina for the pushing stage during pregnancy.
3. It lowers risk of gestational diabetes: Running during pregnancy can lower the risk of gestational diabetes. High blood sugar during pregnancy puts women at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes in the next decade or so after delivery. There are high chances of preterm delivery and having an overweight baby.
4. You're likely to have less pain: A majority of women experience back aches, cramps, body aches and stomach aches during pregnancy but exercising, running, water workouts, yoga, etc can help in getting relief.
5. You have more energy: Even a 10 minute walk can uplift your mood and give you a lot energy. Therefore, running during pregnancy, according to your stamina, can help in giving a boost to your energy levels.
6. You're labour may be shorter: Studies say that women who exercise regularly during their pregnancy will have shorter duration of labour as compared to women who don't exercise during pregnancy.
7. Quicker recovery: Women who are actively exercising during pregnancy get fitter more quickly compared than women who are inactive. Those who exercise are more likely to socialise and enjoy their hobbies post baby. They just seem to cope better with the demands of new motherhood.
8. The baby may have a healthier heart: The babies of mother who exercised during the pregnancy have lesser chances of heart diseases compared to babies of mothers who were inactive during pregnancy.
9. You sleep better and more: Moms-to-be experience better sleep when they work out during pregnancy.
10. You avoid prenatal depression: Exercising outdoors can specifically help mothers avoid prenatal depression. Many women experience prenatal depression and exercising is one of the most effective ways to get rid of it.
11. You look better: It is as simple as when you get fitter you look smarter and better. Exercising increases your blood flow which glows and nourishes your skin and it shows when you get calmer and fitter.
12. Your children grow up smarter: When you look smarter and fitter, your children also grow up smarter and better looking. Some researches shows that kids of mothers who exercised during pregnancy have memories, intelligence, etc.
13. You keep your immune system better: Exercising prevents as many as problems. It makes your immune system stronger which helps you during pregnancy.
