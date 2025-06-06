Hypertension During Pregnancy: Here's How To Stay Safe
Read on as we share tips to stay safe if you're dealing with hypertension during your pregnancy.
Regular prenatal visits allow doctors to monitor blood pressure which is crucial
Hypertension during pregnancy also known as gestational hypertension or pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH) is not considered safe if left unmanaged. It occurs when a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure without signs of protein in the urine or other organ damage. While some cases are mild, hypertension during pregnancy can sometimes lead to serious complications like preeclampsia, placental abruption, restricted foetal growth, or preterm delivery. The exact cause is not always known, but contributing factors include first-time pregnancies, multiple pregnancies (twins or more), obesity, family history of hypertension, autoimmune disorders, and poor lifestyle choices. Keep reading as we share tips to stay safe if you're dealing with hypertension during your pregnancy.
Tips to keep mothers safe if they have hypertension during pregnancy
1. Monitor blood pressure regularly
Frequent monitoring helps detect early signs of rising blood pressure. Pregnant women at risk should check their blood pressure at home or during routine check-ups. Early detection allows for timely interventions and reduces the chances of severe complications.
2. Follow a balanced, low-sodium diet
Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy while avoiding excess salt can help control blood pressure. Foods high in potassium, calcium, and magnesium (like bananas, spinach, and yogurt) can support healthy blood pressure levels.
3. Stay hydrated
Proper hydration supports healthy circulation and kidney function, which are both essential for maintaining normal blood pressure. Pregnant women should aim for 8–10 glasses of water per day, unless advised otherwise by their doctor.
4. Engage in safe physical activity
Gentle exercises such as walking, prenatal yoga, and swimming can help lower stress levels and improve blood circulation. Staying active promotes heart health and prevents excessive weight gain, a risk factor for hypertension.
5. Maintain a healthy weight
Gaining excessive weight during pregnancy can increase the risk of hypertension and related complications. A healthcare provider can offer personalised guidelines on ideal weight gain based on pre-pregnancy BMI.
6. Avoid stress and practice relaxation techniques
Stress can spike blood pressure, so managing it is key. Breathing exercises, meditation, prenatal massage, and rest breaks during the day can significantly help in keeping stress and blood pressure in check.
7. Take prescribed medications only
If medication is required to manage hypertension during pregnancy, it's vital to use only those that are considered safe for both mother and baby. Never self-medicate, and always follow your doctor's instructions.
8. Attend all prenatal checkups
Regular prenatal visits allow doctors to monitor blood pressure, urine protein levels, and overall foetal development. Early signs of complications like preeclampsia can be detected during these check-ups.
9. Understand warning signs and seek help promptly
Pregnant women should be aware of symptoms like severe headaches, blurred vision, swelling in the hands/face, shortness of breath, or abdominal pain. These could be signs of severe hypertension or preeclampsia and require immediate medical attention.
Managing blood pressure during pregnancy is crucial to protect both the mother's and baby's health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
