Ditch The Pills, Try These Natural Methods Of Birth Control To Avoid Unwanted Pregnancy
Birth control pills or condoms might not be as effective in case there is an error in calculation of days of ovulation. In such situations, the protection from these birth control methods comes down to 75% from 98 or 97%. Below are some natural methods of birth control.
Using fertility tests can be a natural method of birth control
HIGHLIGHTS
- Birth control pills can have serious side effects in the long run
- Natural methods of birth control can also help in preventing pregnancy
- Abstaining from sex on days of high fertility can also help
Birth-control pills are commonly used by women to avoid unwanted pregnancies. But regular consumption of birth control pills can have side effects in the long run. This is the reason why it is important to be aware of natural methods of birth control. Birth control pills or condoms might not be as effective in case there is an error in calculation of days of ovulation. In such situations, the protection from these birth control methods comes down to 75% from 98 or 97%. Also, women with irregular periods, those who recently stopped taking hormonal contraceptive pills, those who have recently given birth or are breastfeeding and those who are heavy drinkers should be careful about resorting to birth control methods. In this article, we talk about some natural birth control methods which can help in avoiding unwanted pregnancies.
Also read: How Long After Starting Birth Control Can You Stop Using Condoms?
Natural methods for birth control for women
1. Fertility tests
These are the devices which inform you about your most fertile days. The device uses luteinizing hormone in your urine, which requires to be recorded at the beginning of your cycle. The first day of your menstrual cycle is the first day of your menstruation. You need to record luteinizing hormone till the 6th day, first thing in the morning every day. This device tells you when your fertility rates are high or low and will warn you around 2 to 5 days before your actual day of ovulation. You can either refrain from having sexual intercourse at this time or use protection. This method is slightly expensive however. Also, the warning period might not be enough to prevent pregnancy as well.
2. Papaya
Traditionally, unripe papayas have long been used to prevent or terminate pregnancies. Papaya seeds help in killing sperms and can reduce sperm count in a healthy male.
Also read: Will I Get Pregnant If I Miss Taking The Birth Control Pill?
3. Calendar-based method
Tracking your menstrual cycle can be effective for avoid unnecessary pregnancies. The Standard Days Method is going to be helpful for someone with a cycle of 26 to 32 days. Days between day 8 and day 19 of your menstrual cycle are the ones which are most fertile. Basically, 7 days before your ovulation and 2 days after it are the days when a woman is most likely to get pregnant. You need to simply mark these days on the calendar and either abstain from having sex on these days or use suitable methods of contraception. However, the calendar-based method might not be helpful for women who have irregular or unpredictable cycles.
4. The pull-out method
The pull-out method involves the man to pull out penis from the vagina before ejaculating. This method helps in preventing fertilization by hindering contact between sperm and the egg. It is highly dependent on the consistency and self-control of the man. Also, pre-ejaculatory fluid, which might contain some sperm, is not taken into account in this method.
Also read: Birth Control Pills For Men Now Found To Be Safe-Know More
5. Neem
Neem leaves can be helpful as a natural method of birth control. Neem leaves, extract of neem leaves and neem oil can all be used. Neem oil can be helpful in killing sperm in the vagina within 30 seconds, and remains active for the next 5 hours. Along with acting as a lubricant, neem oil causes no irritation or discomfort. You can use a water-based with vaginal lubricant along with 10% of neem oil. Apply on the vaginal wall before intercourse. Also, you can apply neem oil after intercourse in order to prevent implantation.
It has to be noted that none of the aforementioned natural methods of birth control can offer 100% protection. Abstaining from sexual intercourse during high fertility days is the best that women can do to avoid unwanted pregnancy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.