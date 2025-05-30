Nutritional Deficiencies And How They Can Impact Natural Conception
Many couples with no major medical issues struggle to conceive, only to find that the root cause is something as basic as a nutritional deficiency.
Good nutrition is key to overall health and that also includes reproductive health. Currently, many people unknowingly suffer from nutritional deficiencies that can affect their ability to conceive. Hence, balanced nutrition is often underestimated in fertility care. Fertility is not just about reproductive organs, it's a reflection of how well the entire body is functioning and nutrition plays a major role in that. One has to pay extra attention when it comes to nutrition.
How nutritional deficiency impacts natural conception
Many couples with no major medical issues struggle to conceive, only to find that the root cause is something as basic as a nutritional deficiency. For example, low Vitamin D or iron levels can silently interfere with hormonal function, menstrual cycles, and egg quality, reducing the chances of natural conception.
Folic Acid
This is necessary for cell growth and fetal development. Low levels of it can impair ovulation and increase the chances of birth defects.
Iron
Deficiency can lead to anovulation (lack of ovulation) and poor egg quality. Women will not be able to conceive successfully.
Vitamin D
Is known to play a pivotal role in hormone regulation and immune function. Low levels can hurt fertility in men and women.
Zinc
Important for sperm quality and testosterone production and being deficient in it can impact sperm health.
Vitamin B12
Deficiency can affect ovulation in women.
Tips for healthy eating to support fertility
Poor eating habits, processed foods, and crash diets deprive the body of these vital nutrients. Especially in urban populations, where both partners are working and often skip meals or rely on convenience food, these deficiencies are becoming increasingly common.
a. Eat a lot of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, and lentils. Take the help of an expert, if need be regarding what to eat and avoid.
b. Eat iron-rich foods like spinach, legumes, and fortified cereals.
c. Get tested and take supplements for Vitamin D, B12, and folic acid if needed. Take supplements as per the doctor's advice only and don't go overboard.
d. Stay hydrated and limit processed food, and sugary drinks as they can lead to weight gain which can impact the conception.
e. Cut down on junk, processed, and canned food. Also, quit smoking and alcohol or illicit drug use.
Remember, addressing nutritional gaps through proper diet and supplementation can improve the chances of natural conception. It is a good idea to adopt mindful eating practices that will also aid conception.
