Can You Use Lemon Water to Treat Acid Reflux?
Lemon water can be used as an effective treatment for acid reflux. But make sure you dilute lemon juice in water and don't have concentrated lemon juice.
Lemon water can help in treating acid reflux
HIGHLIGHTS
- Alkalising effects of lemon water can help treating acid reflux
- Weight gain and obesity can increase risk of acid reflux
- Quit smoking in order to prevent acid reflux
Acid Reflux is a digestive issue which causes acid in the lining of the stomach. The condition is characterised by burning pain or heartburn in the lower chest area. Acid reflux happens when stomach acid flows back up into the food pipe. Acid reflux is characterised by inflammation and irritation in the oesophageal lining. Some foods can trigger heartburns and make symptoms of acid reflux even worse. As is the case with other digestive issues, can lemon water be treated for using acid reflux too? While some experts believe that lemon and other citrus fruits can worsen symptoms of acid reflux, other say that home remedies for lemon water are numerous and it can be used to treat acid reflux.
Lemon water health benefits
Ingesting lemon has several health benefits. It is known to help in aiding weight loss. Acid reflux is quite common among people who are obese and people who are gaining weight. And if lemon water can aid weight loss, it can help in reducing symptoms of acid reflux as well. Moreover, studies say that lemon water can be used to reduce blood pressure and control levels of cholesterol in the body. It has powerful antioxidants which can protect the body from cell damage caused by acid reflux.
Research says that ascorbic acid in lemon juice can offer protection to the stomach from certain cancers and other damages. Alkalising effects of lemon water can help treating acid reflux which is caused by low stomach acid.
Lemon water for acid reflux
You can add lemon juice in water and drink it to naturally treat acid reflux. On being digested, the alkalising effect of lemon juice can help in neutralising acid in the stomach.
Ideally, you need to add 1 tbsp of fresh lemon juice in 8 ounces of water. You can have the drink around 20 minutes before you eat your meal in order to prevent symptoms of acid reflux.
Other treatments for acid reflux
1. As mentioned above, acid reflux is common among people who are gaining weight or are obese. Maintaining a healthy weight can take you a long way in terms of treating acid reflux. This is because excess weight in the abdominal area puts more pressure on the stomach and risks of stomach acids going to back into the food pipe.
2. Identify the food triggers which cause acid reflux. Common triggers of acid reflux includes tomato-based products, foods high in fat, extremely greasy and fried foods, caffeine, soda, mint, alcohol, garlic and onion are common food triggers of acid reflux.
3. Eating meals in smaller portions can also help in preventing acid reflux. Eating smaller meals puts lesser pressure on the stomach and prevents backflow of stomach acids. Eating smaller portion sizes helps in reducing heartburn and enables you to consume lesser calories. Also, avoid lying down after eating food in order to avoid heartburns.
4. If you experience acid reflux way too regularly, you can probably change your meals a bit. You can opt for high-protein and fibre, and low-fat meals. Reducing intake of dietary fat can reduce symptoms of acid reflux, and eating protein helps you feel full for longer and prevents overeating.
5. Quit smoking in case you are smoker and experience acid reflux regularly. Smoking causes heartburn and damages lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), which is helps in preventing stomach acids from backing up.
6. Avoid wearing tight clothes as it can increase incidence of acid reflux. Extremely tight pants or belts can increase pressure in the abdominal area and cause heartburn.
7. Avoid taking too much stress, as acid reflux itself can be too stressful.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.