Home » Women's Health » Debunking Popular Myths About Menstruation
Debunking Popular Myths About Menstruation
Menstruation is natural and a healthy function of every woman's reproductive life. But even today it has been mythicized and mysterious. Women are restricted from everyday social life because of this. Menstruation is a taboo and it has affected many women's lives.
Menstruation myths that are not true
Menstruation is natural and a healthy function of every woman's reproductive life. But even today it has been mythicized and mysterious. Women are restricted from everyday social life because of this. Menstruation is a taboo and it has affected many women's lives. Many women have to hide their pads or tampons while they are on their period. Some girls are unable to attend school, prepare food or practice their religion. We need more education about menstruation, to break the silence and debunk the myths. Here are some period-related myths that society believes even today.
Woman should not visit a place of worship during her period: Hinduism, Buddhism and many other religions believe that women are impure and unclean during their period. So, they should not enter temples, public buildings and community spaces.
Women should not cook during menstruation: Generally girls are not allowed to cook when they are on their period. In many countries it is believed that the food will rot if women will touch it. People generally believe that girls are not clean during their monthly cycle. But this is not true.
Period blood is bad blood: Period blood differs from normal blood because of its composition and properties as it has more water and less iron. But this does not make period blood bad blood or impure.
You cannot get pregnant during periods: A sperm can live up to five days in the vagina. If you have sex without protection you can get pregnant. Though the chances are a little low but it is possible to become pregnant during menstruation.
Woman should not visit a place of worship during her period: Hinduism, Buddhism and many other religions believe that women are impure and unclean during their period. So, they should not enter temples, public buildings and community spaces.
Women should not cook during menstruation: Generally girls are not allowed to cook when they are on their period. In many countries it is believed that the food will rot if women will touch it. People generally believe that girls are not clean during their monthly cycle. But this is not true.
Period blood is bad blood: Period blood differs from normal blood because of its composition and properties as it has more water and less iron. But this does not make period blood bad blood or impure.
You cannot get pregnant during periods: A sperm can live up to five days in the vagina. If you have sex without protection you can get pregnant. Though the chances are a little low but it is possible to become pregnant during menstruation.
Comments