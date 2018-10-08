Top 6 Must-Dos For A Healthy Sexual Life By Health Coach Luke Coutinho
Sexual health is an important aspect of overall health. It is also directly related to your heart health. Read here to know top tips recommended by health coach Luke Coutinho for a healthy sexual life.
Sexual health is dependent on heart health as it regulates blood flow in the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercising can improve your sexual health
- Your mental well-being will also determine your sexual health
- Relationships can have huge influence on sexual health
Sexual health is an important aspect of overall health. Sex and making love is a natural part of our lives. As long as sex is safe, respectful and hygienic, you should appreciate the beauty of it. Just as you exercise to achieve a healthy body, there are somethings which you need to do achieve a healthy sexual life as well. One of the most important prerequisites of good sexual health is good heart health. Something which is good for your heart is going to be good for your sexual health as well. In order to elaborate on tips to improve your sexual health, health coach Luke Coutinho recently went live on Facebook. Here's what he had to say...
How to achieve good sexual health?
1. Blood flow
Blood flow predominantly influences sexual health. Blood flow to the clitoris in women and to the penis in men is what influences sexual health. The heart is responsible for controlling and regulating blood flow in the human body. High blood pressure or low blood pressure and inflammation can affect blood flow to your reproductive organs.
2. Sexual health is dependent on your mental well-being as well
People who take a lot of stress of anxiety are less likely to experience a good sexual life. Body works differently when in stress, as part of the fight and flight response of the sympathetic nervous system. The fight and flight system does not let the rest and digest response of the parasympathetic nervous system to work properly. For a good sexual health, it is important to move from the sympathetic nervous system to the parasympathetic nervous system.
In order to deal with stress in a better way, you need to make sure that you change the attitude towards it. Practice meditation, deep breathing and yoga and avoid giving reaction to every problem in your life.
3. Your relationships have a huge impact on your sex lives
People in toxic relationships, the ones with complete lack of trust and communication are less likely to have a healthy sexual life. Lack of trust and communication cannot let a person be in his/her true self. It is only in relationships of trust and open communication where good sexual health and sexual compatibility can exist.
4. Sex is not just about starting and ending an event
Foreplay is an important aspect of sexual health. Foreplay is what actually builds up the final climax and beauty of sex. Exercising regularly is very important for a person to have a healthy sexual life. Having good sleep is also important for good sexual health.
5. Foods for a healthy sexual life
Fruits like bananas, cherries, dark chocolate, garlic, onion, oysters, honey and other foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids are good for your sexual health. Remember that your gut health is also influencing your sexual health.
6. Yoga for sexual health
Yoga improves flexibility and the way the human body utilizes oxygen. Yoga makes you more mindful. Being more mindful helps you become calmer sexually. Pranayama and breathing exercises can help in improving your sexual performance.
(Luke Coutinho, Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine Holistic Nutrition)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
