Will I Get Pregnant If I Miss Taking The Birth Control Pill?
Our expert Dr Rita Bakshi explains what these pills are, how they work and what happens if you miss a pill.
Birth control pills are one of the best ways to prevent pregnancy
Did I just miss to take my birth control pill? I could get pregnant now, or not! A lot of women out there opt for birth control pills to prevent an unwanted pregnancy. But not many are aware of what happens if they miss one pill. Because of the lack of awareness of what can happen, most women fall prey to assumptions. So here we are, providing you with a definite answer. No more assumptions, just answers! Our expert Dr Rita Bakshi explains what these pills are, how they work and what happens if you miss a pill. Keep reading...
Chairperson of the International Fertility Centre Dr Rita Bakshi says, "Birth control pills are usually taken from the second day of the period. This ensures that there is no pregnancy. These pills are taken for 21 days. The only disadvantage with them is that you have to take one pill every day. You cannot forget or miss a pill. And if you forget to take the pill, you will start bleeding then and if you leave it for a longer period of time, there are chances of pregnancy."
"You must ensure that you take the pill at the same time every day. You can just keep an interval of two to three hours but not more than that. You can coincide it with one of your daily rituals. For example, you can coincide your pill with brushing your teeth or may be your breakfast or any particular activity of the day which is to be done only at a set time. This way you will not forget about the pill and will take it at the same time every day," Dr Bakshi added.
"Birth control pills are one of the best ways to prevent pregnancy. They are 99.9% safe and you can be sure that you will not get pregnant if you take the pill at the right time every day. Sometimes people are erratic in the pills, which is why the pills tend to go here and there. But I recommend that every woman who is trying to prevent unwanted pregnancies, birth control pills are the best option available," Dr Bakshi explains.
Dr Bakshi talks about the side effects of these birth control pills. She says, "Some women may experience nausea or diarrhoea due to these pills. There is risk of weight gain as well due to which most girls tend to be reluctant to these pills. But weight gain isn't really that big a problem as compared to an unwanted pregnancy. So ladies, it's better to be safe than being sorry."
(Dr Rita Bakshi is the Chairperson of the International Fertility Centre.)
