Ovulation: Know The 7 Signs And Symptoms
Ovulation is a part of your normal menstrual cycles and happens on a monthly basis. It happens in the mid of your cycles. Watch out for these signs and symptoms of ovulation.
Ovulation and the period around ovulation is when your hormones increase
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ovulation is a part of your normal menstrual cycles
- You are likely to experience sensitivity and soreness of breasts
- Small amount of spotting can also be noticed during or around ovulation
The big O of pregnancy is not an orgasm, its ovulation. Conception is about ensuring that the sperm meets the egg for fertilization. But what is more important than that is to know when an egg is being released from the ovaries. This process is known as ovulation and is different in every woman. Ovulation is a part of your normal menstrual cycles and happens on a monthly basis. It happens in the mid of your cycles, that is, 14 days before your next period and 14 days after your last period (but only if you have a 28-day cycle). In other cases, ovulation may take place 4 or 5 days before or after.
Also read: Common Mistakes Women Make During Their Periods: Tips For A Healthy Menstrual Cycle
During this period, a woman's body goes through a number of changes. It is the peak time of the month when a woman is fertile and can plan of conception. Doctors say that this is the best time for you to get busy with your partner; the five days before you start ovulating. It is known as the 'fertile window'. Doctors recommend sex before ovulation because the sperm can live inside the female body for a few days and it is better to have it waiting for the egg. But how can I know when I am ovulating? Simple, just watch out for the signs and symptoms of ovulation!
Here are 7 signs and symptoms of ovulation you must know. Keep reading...
1. Changes in the cervical mucus or vaginal discharge
For conception, your body starts pushing the sperm into your uterus. There is an increase in estrogen levels during this time and the cervical mucus becomes thicker. It may look like egg whites and is good for the sperm. You can check this mucus to see if you are ovulating. Put it between your fingers and see if it is different. The change is quite significant from your usual cervical mucus.
Also read: When Did You Get Your First Period? Here's How It Decides Your Body Weight
2. Ovulation pains
Ovulation pains may not happen to everyone but some women experience pain while ovulating. When an egg is released from a follicle on your ovary, you might experience some pain. In some cases, a fluid can enter that and can feel like a cyst burst. Some women may not feel it at all; some may feel a twinge and some may feel a pain as bad as appendicitis.
3. Breast and nipple tenderness
Ovulation and the period around ovulation is when your hormones increase. During this period, you are likely to experience sensitivity and soreness of nipples and breast. This can be felt on the days leading up to ovulation, during ovulation and after it has ended.
Also read: This is Why Your Breasts Hurt Before Your Periods
4. Spotting
Small amount of spotting can also be noticed during or around ovulation. During the first phase of your cycles, the estrogen levels can increase and grow the uterine lining. After ovulation ends, progesterone thickens the lining. That is how it should function normally. Spotting takes place when the uterine lining is developed due to increased estrogen but has not thickened due to lack of progesterone (when it has not reached its peak).
5. Increased sex drive
You might feel more in the mood during ovulation due to high estrogen levels. However, feeling turned on is not solely due to ovulation. Similarly, there is a chance that you do not feel turned on at all. But this, again, does not mean that you are not going to ovulate.
Also read: How To Conceive After Cervical Cancer Treatment
6. Softer cervix
Your cervix will not become as soft as a marshmallow all of a sudden, but it can become a little softer and can open a bit to make way for the sperm around ovulation. When you start ovulating, it can come back to normal, preparing your body for pregnancy.
7. Increase in body temperature
There is a reason why some women take their body temperature; they are trying to check if they are ovulating. Increased body temperature is a weird effect of ovulation. You can check your body temperature every morning before coming out of bed and compare it with body temperature during the day. It if has increased, it means that you are ovulating.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.