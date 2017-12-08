How Long After Starting Birth Control Can You Stop Using Condoms?
Birth control VS Condoms, which is a better option?
HIGHLIGHTS
- Birth control is 99.7% times effective when used properly
- Take the pills in the right order and in continuation
- Start a new pack as soon as you are done with the old one
What is the birth control pill?
A medicine that prevents pregnancy, or regulates periods or makes them less crampy and painful is known is the birth control or contraceptive pill. These pills have estrogen and progestin which prevent the ovaries from releasing an egg each month.
How effective is birth control as compared to condoms?
Both are measures to control pregnancy but the answer as to which one is more effective solely depends on how both options are used. Where birth control is 99.7% times effective when used properly, condoms are effective 97% of the times.
But there is one issue with birth control. These pills mess with your hormones so you need to be extremely careful with them. However, condoms are an external use product, so the internal mechanism of your body is not disrupted due to it. Also, they provide protection against STDs which is not the case with birth control.
Rules to follow when on birth control pill
The correct use of the pill for your body should be prescribed by your ob-gyn in accordance with your requirement. However, there are some rules you need to follow when it comes to using these pills.
1. Take the pills in the right order and in continuation
2. Take the pills at the same time each day
3. Eat before the pills if you feel nauseated after the pill
4. Never miss a day of your pill
5. Start a new pack as soon as you are done with the old one
How long do you need to use condoms after starting birth control?
So I have started taking pills, but how long will it take for them to be effective? After how many days can we stop using a condom?
Let's cut to chase, the answer is, 'It depends when you started'!
If you started taking the pill during the five days of your menses, the time when you are bleyoueding, the pill is going to be effective. However, if you started at any other day other than your cycle, you need to use the condom for a week. This is to ensure that the pill reaches full effectiveness.
So, if you use it for two months in a row, and you are clear for any risk of STDs, you can stop using the condom. However, you are not tested for STDs, continue using condoms till tested.
