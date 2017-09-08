ASK OUR EXPERTS

7 Incredible Health Benefits Of Papaya Seeds

7 Incredible Health Benefits Of Papaya Seeds

Lets get enlightened by the many health benefits of papaya seeds which will surely stop you from throwing those seeds away from now on
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 8, 2017 04:22 IST
2-Min Read
Take note of these health benefits of papaya seeds

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The not-so-favourite fruit, papaya is a warehouse of nutrients
  2. Proteolytic enzymes in papaya seeds help in getting rid of parasites
  3. Papaya seeds are a remedy against dengue
The not-so-favourite fruit, papaya is a warehouse of nutrients. Not many people are aware of the wonders that papaya and papaya seeds can do to your health, which is why people tend to peal the fruit and throw the seeds away most of the time. But keeping its unpopularity aside, papaya seeds are known to bring health benefits to us. Yes the taste of these seeds would not be very pleasant for our taste buds but it is amazingly beneficial for health. 
 
health benefits of papaya seeds

Papaya seeds are packed with nutrients
Photo Credit: istock

The best thing about papaya is the fact that this fruit is easily available and not very expensive, so your pocket can allow you to buy it any time. Let’s get enlightened by the many health benefits of papaya seeds which will surely stop you from throwing those seeds away from now on: 

1.    Rich in enzymes
Proteolytic enzymes in papaya seeds help in getting rid of parasites in our body. This enzyme helps in breaking protein in our body and also breaks down parasites and their eggs. 

2.    Digestion 
Papaya seeds ease digestion and make it easier for our body to process food. They normalize the acidic environment in our intestine and prevent worms and other parasites from residing inside our body. 

3.    Cure liver disease
Papaya seeds bring health benefits to internal organs, especially liver. The nutrients in them help in curing cirrhosis in our liver. Blend the seeds, combine with water or yogurt and have regularly to get its health benefits.
 
health benefits of papaya seeds

Papaya seeds can cure liver disease
Photo Credit: istock

4.    Fertility
Papaya seeds improve fertility, especially in case of men. It increases sperm production in men. As for women, papaya seeds are known for maintaining egg fertility for women. 

5.    Remedy for acne
Acne occurs when your hormones are not stable. They can be used to bring stabilization in hormones. You can prepare a face pack by blending papaya seeds and papaya leaves together and apply it for 10 minutes. Then wash it off. Do it regularly to see results. 

6.    Cure dengue
With dengue on the rise, papaya seeds are a remedy against the disease. When dengue fever attacks, you can start consuming papaya seeds and leaves. This will help in increasing your blood and keeping you safe from the disease. 

7.    Menstrual pain
Menstrual pain and cramps can be very discomforting. Consuming papaya seeds help in relieving pain during periods. Mix it with papaya leave and add some honey to make it taste better. Let it chill and then drink it. 

