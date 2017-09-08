Home » Living Healthy » 7 Incredible Health Benefits Of Papaya Seeds
1. Rich in enzymes
Proteolytic enzymes in papaya seeds help in getting rid of parasites in our body. This enzyme helps in breaking protein in our body and also breaks down parasites and their eggs.
2. Digestion
Papaya seeds ease digestion and make it easier for our body to process food. They normalize the acidic environment in our intestine and prevent worms and other parasites from residing inside our body.
3. Cure liver disease
Papaya seeds bring health benefits to internal organs, especially liver. The nutrients in them help in curing cirrhosis in our liver. Blend the seeds, combine with water or yogurt and have regularly to get its health benefits.
Papaya seeds improve fertility, especially in case of men. It increases sperm production in men. As for women, papaya seeds are known for maintaining egg fertility for women.
5. Remedy for acne
Acne occurs when your hormones are not stable. They can be used to bring stabilization in hormones. You can prepare a face pack by blending papaya seeds and papaya leaves together and apply it for 10 minutes. Then wash it off. Do it regularly to see results.
6. Cure dengue
With dengue on the rise, papaya seeds are a remedy against the disease. When dengue fever attacks, you can start consuming papaya seeds and leaves. This will help in increasing your blood and keeping you safe from the disease.
7. Menstrual pain
Menstrual pain and cramps can be very discomforting. Consuming papaya seeds help in relieving pain during periods. Mix it with papaya leave and add some honey to make it taste better. Let it chill and then drink it.
