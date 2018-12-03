You Can't Get Better #MondayMotivation Than This: Malaika Arora Will Inspire You To Get Fit Now
The very gorgeous and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora is here to give us #MondayMotivation. The actress has always treated fitness as her top priority and believes in sweating out in the gym regularly.
Malaika Arorais Pilates girl and has been spotted doing Pilates numerous times.
HIGHLIGHTS
It's the beginning of the new month and you constantly think of irregular workouts, unaccomplished fitness goals and your cheat meals. But you need not worry, as the very gorgeous and the fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora is here to give us #MondayMotivation. The glamorous diva and fitness freak Malaika Arora never fails to inspire her fans. The actress has always treated fitness as her top priority and believes in leading a healthy lifestyle. It goes without saying that her stunning looks and super fit toned body is all because of her strenuous workout regimes and constant efforts.
The actress seems to constantly raise her bars and enjoy her workout schedules. Her recent Instagram post is the proof. In her recent Instagram post, the actress was seen doing Pilates on the reformer. In her other posts on Instagram, the actress displayed immense body strength by performing some of the hard and most advanced exercises. Surely, the recent workout seems difficult but the actress performs the exercise wonderfully and it is absolutely inspiring. The caption of the post said, "The pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow." This motivational quote means that sometimes in order to learn, we have to hurt ourselves today. Also, some lessons are learnt best through the pain we endure today.
Malaika Arora is Pilates girl and like many other Bollywood celebrities has been spotted doing Pilates numerous times. Pilates is a full-body workout and involves a series of movements that stabilizes and strengthens the abdomen and pelvic muscles. It also helps in maintaining a good posture, balance and increases flexibility. This full-body workout can be done on mat or using special equipment like the Reformer, the Cadillac and Wunda chair. Not only Pilates, but the actress also includes yoga in her fitness regime. We all know the numerous health benefits that yoga offers from keeping one calm and composed to boosting your immunity and the list is simply endless.
Hard-work, disciplined life, patience, perseverance and rigorous workouts is what keeps the actress super fit and healthy.
Keep inspiring us Malaika Arora!
