How Pilates Helped Sara Ali Khan And Many Other Celebs Stay Lean And Fit

Pilates is a hot favourite among many Bollywood celebrities. Discovered in early 20th century by Joseph Pilates, the workout helps in strengthening of muscles and overall toning of the body.
Sara Ali Khan swears by Pilates as her fitness regime

  1. Many celebrities swear by Pilates as part of their fitness regime.
  2. Pilates focus on lengthening the body and overall alignment.
  3. Pilates enhance inner strength and increases body awareness.

Thanks to Joseph Pilates, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora Khan and numerous other Bollywood celebrities got their favourite workouts. Developed in the early 20th century, Pilates is fitness regime which helps in strengthening of the muscles along with developing lean and toned body. The most recent instance of a celebrity flaunting their love for Pilates is of Sara, who is all geared up for her Bollywood debut. She was seen doing a step routine, which is helpful for toning inner thigh and quadriceps.

The history

Joseph Pilates discovered this workout regime during World War I, with the intention to improve rehabilitation programme for casualties. It was an exercise which could be helpful for injured soldiers regain their health by strengthening, stretching and stabilising muscles. Joseph was of the belief that mental and physical health go hand in hand, for which he created a workout regime of complete body conditioning.

Also read: Here Are Some Fitness Secrets Straight From Fatima's Workout Regime

The technique

Pilates is a workout regime which results in a perfect working out body. Instead of bulking or shortening of muscles, Pilates focus on lengthening the body and overall alignment. Body's core area is between the shoulders and pelvis (barring arms and legs). The core area encompasses all the muscles within the shoulder and pelvis. Over and above, doing Pilates will never feel tiring. Instead, one feels more rejuvenated and energised post Pilates workout.

The benefits

  • Pilates elevate any kind of back or joint pain.
  • Apart from achieving fitness, Pilates are also helpful in rehabilitation.
  • Pilates are helpful in overall slimming and greater flexibility and mobility in the body.
  • They enhance inner strength and increases body awareness.
  • Pilates help in relieving stress and overall relaxation of the body. They make one feel positive by stimulating elimination of toxins and waste. They improve digestion and increases the metabolism.
  • Now we know why Pilates are a hot favourite among all these celebrities!
