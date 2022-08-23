ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Do You Want A Strong Core? This Exercise Will Help You In Reaching Your Target

Do You Want A Strong Core? This Exercise Will Help You In Reaching Your Target

Malaika Arora shares an exercise for a strong core.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 23, 2022 05:54 IST
6-Min Read
Do You Want A Strong Core? This Exercise Will Help You In Reaching Your Target

Bhujangasana is one of the yoga positions that also strengthen our core

By now, everyone knows that a serious workout plan, every day, goes a long way in keeping you fit. You may change your exercises daily to keep your interest intact and break the monotony. However, there's no shortcut to moving your body every day. Those who exercise regularly know how important it is to work on your core. Building core strength is not just restricted to your physical appearance. A strong core helps you prevent injuries and back pain. On the contrary, a weak core can lead to more fatigue, poor posture, and less endurance. So, if you are wondering how to make your core strong, refer to this clip. In a video, Malaika Arora shows an exercise important for building the core.    

According to Malaika, a strong core not only helps in toning your muscles but adds power and helps improve your everyday tasks. It promotes the following:

1) Spinal Health


RELATED STORIES
related

Refer To These Five Food Items To Stop Feeling Hungry All The Time

A look at the five food items that will help you curb hunger pangs.

related

Need Healthy Breakfast Ideas? Refer To This List 

If you are looking for breakfast plans that are healthy and make you ready for a long day at work, take a look at this list.

2) Good Posture

3) Balance


4) Body Stability

The caption mentions, “For me, yoga has always been the go-to workout for strengthening my core muscles. So, this week, remix this reel and do 10 repetitions on both sides to work up a great sweat.”

Take a look:

In another previous video, Malaika Arora is seen demonstrating  three yoga poses - Naukasana, Bhujangasana and Prasarita Padottanasana. Alongside, she lists the health benefits of the exercises in the caption. Naukasana, which is basically the boat pose, creates pressure on the abdominal muscles. This strengthens your core and helps the body in burning unwanted fat around the hips. Bhujangasana, on the other hand, gives your abdomen that much-needed massage thus, helping you get rid of the annoying bulging love handles. Prasarita Padottanasana effectively focuses on burning fat around the arms, abdomen, thighs and hips. Not just this but a regular practice of this asana will help you tone the body and reduce mental stress as well.  

Don't forget to exercise every day in order to keep yourself healthy.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

ProDentim Reviews 2022: Dental Care Supplement Ingredients, Where to Buy?

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases