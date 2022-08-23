Do You Want A Strong Core? This Exercise Will Help You In Reaching Your Target
Malaika Arora shares an exercise for a strong core.
Bhujangasana is one of the yoga positions that also strengthen our core
By now, everyone knows that a serious workout plan, every day, goes a long way in keeping you fit. You may change your exercises daily to keep your interest intact and break the monotony. However, there's no shortcut to moving your body every day. Those who exercise regularly know how important it is to work on your core. Building core strength is not just restricted to your physical appearance. A strong core helps you prevent injuries and back pain. On the contrary, a weak core can lead to more fatigue, poor posture, and less endurance. So, if you are wondering how to make your core strong, refer to this clip. In a video, Malaika Arora shows an exercise important for building the core.
According to Malaika, a strong core not only helps in toning your muscles but adds power and helps improve your everyday tasks. It promotes the following:
1) Spinal Health
2) Good Posture
3) Balance
4) Body Stability
The caption mentions, “For me, yoga has always been the go-to workout for strengthening my core muscles. So, this week, remix this reel and do 10 repetitions on both sides to work up a great sweat.”
Take a look:
In another previous video, Malaika Arora is seen demonstrating three yoga poses - Naukasana, Bhujangasana and Prasarita Padottanasana. Alongside, she lists the health benefits of the exercises in the caption. Naukasana, which is basically the boat pose, creates pressure on the abdominal muscles. This strengthens your core and helps the body in burning unwanted fat around the hips. Bhujangasana, on the other hand, gives your abdomen that much-needed massage thus, helping you get rid of the annoying bulging love handles. Prasarita Padottanasana effectively focuses on burning fat around the arms, abdomen, thighs and hips. Not just this but a regular practice of this asana will help you tone the body and reduce mental stress as well.
Don't forget to exercise every day in order to keep yourself healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.