Burn Fat Around The Hips With These Three Yoga Poses
Malaika Arora, a fitness figure for many and ardent yoga follower, shares the poses through a video and explains the health benefits of each and how these can help lose fat around the hips
Yoga can help tone the body and shape the different body parts
The benefits of yoga are many. From stimulating a mental and spiritual balance to facilitating physical fitness, yoga practices can help you achieve it all. Before getting started, it's important to know what exercises contribute to what type of health benefits. Showing us the way is actress Malaika Arora. In a recently uploaded video on social media, we see the actress perform some yoga poses. The purpose of these poses is to help reduce extra fat along the hip region. This time, Malaika shared three yoga poses: Naukasana, Bhujangasana and Prasarita Padottanasana. She showed how these three poses are performed. In the caption, Malaika mentioned the benefits of each of these poses.
1. Naukasana
Also known as the boat pose, it is performed by stretching the back and lifting the legs in the air so as to form a "V" shape. Maintain the pose with both hands stretched forward, without touching the legs. After maintaining the pose for a few seconds, you can let your body relax. This pose creates pressure on the muscles in the abdominal region. The boat pose helps strengthen your core and helps the body to burn the unwanted fat accumulation around the hips.
2. Bhujangasana
This pose requires the upper body to stretch backwards while keeping the legs flat on the mat. The hands stretch straight and prop up the upper body that is arching back. The head tilts a little backward during this exercise. The exercise gives your abdomen a good massage. It ultimately helps to get rid of the annoying bulge around the hips.
3. Prasarita Padottanasana
This pose involves bending the upper body forward and downwards while standing with the legs apart. While thrusting the body forward, both the hands remain stretched behind and the palms remain interlocked. With interlocked and stretched hands, the upper body bends as low as possible, while keeping the legs steady. It helps to burn the fat not only around the hips but also around the arms, abdomen and thighs. This pose helps to tone the body when practised regularly. It also helps to reduce mental stress with regular practice.
Here is the video:
Make these exercises an important part of your inter fitness regime.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
