Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Are Giving The Best #MondayMotivation You Need
#MondayMotivation: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are giving us some major fitness goals this Monday. Read here to find the best Monday motivation you will ever need!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kareena, Malaika and Namrata were seen working out together recently
- Do not ruin an entire week because of a few cheat meals during weekend
- Get back to same routine after you have binge eaten as soon as possible
And another weekend comes to an end! The moment the very dreadful Monday kicks in, thoughts of unmet deadlines, unachieved fitness goals and a lot of cheat meals occupy our minds. But need not worry, as our very favourite celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are here to give some #MondayMotivation. See the post below where the two pose for a picture along with their Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit in her Pilates studio in Mumbai. The three look fresh and glowy - which is probably their post-workout effect.
So, get up and leave behind your Monday blues. Do not ruin an entire weak because of some cheat meals you had over the weekend. The best way to get back to your fitness goals is to start with your regular routine at the earliest. Here's what you can do if you have binge-eaten on a weekend.
Do not worry in case you missed your morning workout this Monday. Try and complete your targets on time and head to the gym in the evening for a fun and vigorous workout.
Here's a healthy way to plan your meals in case you find it difficult to do in your 10 to 6 job. There are effective and workable ways to fight every obstacle that comes in between and your desired fitness goals. You simply need to find the right kind of motivation in yourself in order to avoid going back to where you started.
Whenever you feel like giving up, just think of the reason why you began with your fitness journey in the first place. Life is too short to be unfit and unhealthy!
