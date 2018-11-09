What Is Tennis Elbow? Here's How You Can Treat Tennis Elbow Naturally
Tennis elbow is caused by inflammation around the elbow, which causes stiffness, swelling, severe joint pain and trouble moving the arm normally. Tennis elbow can be caused by a repetitive activity or no rest between workouts.
The pain is generally around the elbow and forearm due to some injury.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The common name for tennis elbow is lateral epicondylitis
- Ice has the ability to act as an anti-inflammatory agent
- Adequate rest is essential in order to cure a tennis elbow
Tennis elbow is a painful condition that generally affects the athletes, especially those that use their arms frequently and in repetitive ways, like tennis players and golfers. The common name for tennis elbow is lateral epicondylitis. The pain is generally around the elbow and forearm due to some injury. This causes damage to the joints around the elbow and forearm, and can also impact your ability to move your wrists or hands normally. The condition is caused by inflammation around the elbow, which causes stiffness, swelling, severe joint pain and trouble moving the arm normally. Tennis elbow can be caused by a repetitive activity or no rest between workouts.
Also read: 5 Home Remedies For Knee Joint Pain
Top 7 home remedies for tennis elbow:
1. Physiotherapy:
Visiting a physiotherapist would also be an option if your tennis elbow is causing more severe or persistent pain. Physiotherapists are healthcare professionals who use a variety of methods to restore movement to injured areas of the body. Your physiotherapist may use manual therapy techniques, such as massage with essential oil, some exercises and manipulation, to relieve pain and stiffness, and encourage blood flow to your arm. This will help keep your arm smobile and strengthen your forearm muscles.
2. Ice pack:
Ice has the ability to act as an anti-inflammatory agent. You can place a pack of ice over the elbow for at least fifteen minutes to get instant relief from pain and reduce swelling of tendons in the elbow. Do this at least four to five times a day for better results.
3. Compression:
Compression is the simplest and the most effective remedy to treat tennis elbow. You can wrap elastic bandage around the elbow to give comforting support to the joints and reduce swelling as well. But make sure you do not tie the bandage for too long as it will lead to blood clot.
4. Rest:
Adequate rest is essential in order to cure a tennis elbow. When activities like painting, tennis, golf and throwing are performed repeatedly, movement may become all the more troublesome. Therefore, it is advisable for tennis elbow patients to keep taking a break between intervals whenever they feel the stress and do not exert.
5. Acupuncture:
This is a holistic health technique helps reduce pain by stimulating specific points on the body through the insertion of very thin, practically-painless needles. Patients receiving acupuncture treatments usually suffer from less pain, including fewer muscle aches and pain, osteoarthritis symptoms, and chronic headaches.
Also read: Here's How You Can Treat Your Gout Pain At Home: Try These Amazing Essential Oils
6. Massage:
Other than icing the painful tennis elbow, certain essential oils can also help improve your condition and relieve pain. Essential oil works by improving the blood circulation. In order to use the essential oils, mix several drops of one oil above with a carrier oil (like coconut oil) and apply the mixture to painful areas topically four times daily. Some of the essential oils are eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, lavender oil, tea tree oil and rose oil.
7. Healthy diet:
Nutritious diet is extremely important if you have a tennis elbow. In order to keep the inflammation levels low, avoid processed foods like added sugar, high-sodium foods (which increase water retention), foods high in saturated and refined fats, alcohol and processed grains. Try eating anti-inflammatory foods that help your body repair damaged tissue. These include all types of vegetables, especially green leafy vegetables, berries, citrus fruits, melon and oranges, high-potassium and magnesium foods, including coconut water, avocados, sweet potatoes and bananas, bone broth, which contains collagen to improve tissue health.
Also read: Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.