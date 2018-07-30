ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Bones & Joints »  5 Home Remedies For Knee Joint Pain

5 Home Remedies For Knee Joint Pain

Knee joint pain is one of the most prevalent medical conditions you experience due to the consistent weakness of bone structure. Read below to know some effective home remedies for getting rid of knee joint pain.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 30, 2018 10:10 IST
4-Min Read
5 Home Remedies For Knee Joint Pain

Knee pain is a medical conditios you experience due to a weak bone structure

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Knee joint pain is due to weakness in bone structure
  2. Apple cider vinegar is a powerful home remedy for knee joint pain
  3. Older adults, young adults, and children all are vulnerable to knee pain

You face many health problems in your day for the kind of physical stress and pressure you put on your body. Knee joint pain is one such problem which has both short and long-term difficulties. Knee pain is one of the most prevalent medical conditions you experience due to the consistent weakness of bone structure, wear and tear of the knee joint. Some other common causes involve fractures, ligament sprains, meniscus injuries, dislocation of the knee joint and stiffness in the joint due to arthritis, lupus and other chronic ailments. Older adults, young adults, and children are all vulnerable to knee joint pain.

The treatment for knee joint pain depends on the cause of the problem. If the temporary pain or the spasm is persistent and you are unable to move your knee, then you need to see a doctor for proper treatment and diagnosis. In extreme cases like severe arthritis, you may require surgery. Osteoarthritis, tendinitis, bursitis, and chondromalacia patella are some of the chronic diseases responsible for chronic knee joint pain. But if the pain is moderate, you can successfully treat at home.


RELATED STORIES

World Arthritis Day 2017: 7 Things No One Told You About Arthritis

World Arthritis Day 2017: Arthritis is a general term used to refer many diseases related to pain, stiffness, and swelling in joints and connective tissue. It can affect supporting structures such as muscles, tendons, ligaments and other parts of the body. Here are a few things you must know about Arthritis.

Foods You Should Avoid If You Have Joint Pain

Arthritis is a general term where people have severe joint pain and inflammation. If your joints swell or stiffen they can cause a lot of pain. Certain food can be a cause of pain in joints.


q897r9fgWeakness in the knee structure can cause knee joint pain
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management

Here are 5 home remedies for knee joint pain:

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

The alkalizing effect of apple cider vinegar softens mineral build-ups and unhealthy toxins within your knee joint. It also supports to restore joint lubricants to lessen pain and improve mobility. Apple Cider Vinegar is an excellent source for decreasing your knee joint pain. You can mix apple cider vinegar with water and drink it daily before going to bed. You can also add some amount of it in your water bathtub and drown knee for 20-25 minutes. Another way to use apple cider vinegar is to blend it with coconut oil and apply on the affected area of the knee.

kml6rhlgApple Cider Vinegar is an excellent source for decreasing your knee joint pain

2. Ginger

The presence of compounds like gingerol makes it a potent anti-inflammatory and analgesic treatment. For health issues like arthritis, muscle strain or injury, ginger is a powerful remedy as it helps in alleviating the pain. Add a little piece of fresh ginger to a cup of water and boil it. You can also add honey and lemon juice for better taste. You can also have two to three cups of this ginger tea daily until the pain is gone. Massage the affected knee area with ginger oil twice a day for better results.

hbillcbMassage with ginger oil to get rid of knee pain
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Health Benefits of Ginger For Your Body

3. Turmeric

The chemical compound present in turmeric is called curcumin. It has anti-inflammatory as well as antioxidant properties that help you to reduce pain. It alleviates signs of knee joint pain and inflammation. Add ginger and turmeric in water and boil for 12-15 minutes. Add honey or lemon juice for taste. You can also mix turmeric with milk and add some sugar to sweeten it. Another option is to take 250 to 500 mg turmeric capsules three times a day.

6vt56o2Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce knee pain

Also read: Turmeric Tea: Weight Loss + 6 Surprising Health Benefits You Must Know

4. Lemon

Lemon has multiple health advantages. The anti-inflammatory traits in lemons aid to decrease inflammation, pain, and swelling that guide knee pain. The citric acid in lemon toils as a moderator for uric acid crystals, which is the cause of some types of arthritis. All you need to do is put tiny slices of lemon in a cotton fabric and soak it in warm sesame oil. Place the cloth on the affected knee for 5 to 10 minutes. Do this twice daily until the pain is gone entirely. Apart from this, you can also drink lemon tea, mix lemon with water and have it on a daily basis for better metabolism.

ckc4d08oThe anti-inflammatory traits in lemons aid to decrease the knee pain

Also read: 8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Lemons

5. Cayenne Pepper

Presence of capsaicin in the cayenne pepper (lal mirch) is an excellent antidote for treating knee joint pain. It acts as a natural pain reliever because of its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. You can prepare a mixture by adding two tablespoons of cayenne pepper powder in half cup of warm olive oil. Applying this paste on the injured area twice daily for at least one week will give better results.

s8ved3soCayenne pepper is an excellent antidote for treating knee joint pain
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know
Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Another Reason To Control Your Blood Pressure Levels: Keeps Dementia Away

Wish To Keep Your Brain Healthy? Take Care Of Your Heart First

Parenthood Is A Rollercoaster Ride, Prepare Yourself For It With Your Kids

Did You Know: Jet Lag Can Affect More Than Just Your Sleep Cycle

World's Most Prescribed Medicine: Antibiotics

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES