These Essential Oils Are Your Key To A Healthy And Glowing Skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Essential oils are packed with anti-oxidants that protect your skin
- Not all oils can be used for your skin
- Argan oil is a soothing and strong moisturizer for your skin
You don't really get to hear about essential oil for skin, as it is believed that oil would make your skin all dark and greasy, well it is just a myth! Oil for skin is a better option as they possess the ability to hydrate and nourish a number of skin types. Essential oils are packed with anti-oxidants that protect your skin from inflammation and also give it a misty shine. They have the ability to deal with multiple skin issues like inflammation, irritation, wrinkles and even oily skin.
Remember, not all oils can be used for your skin. Only some essential oils are the key to a healthy and glowing skin, listed below are the 5 best oils for skin:
1. Coconut oil
Full of vitamin E and fatty acids, coconut oil is ideal for a variety of purposes, dealing with rashes, burns and cooking delicacies too. It is that essential oil for skin that will not just nourish but also acts as a barrier which keeps impurities out and locks in moisture. Best during winters, and yes, it smells wow!
This essential oil is similar to our skin structure and replicate oil on the basis of higher or lower production of oil in our skin. It balances sebum production and reduces acne. It is a good body lotion for people with sensitive skin. For hair, jojoba kills dandruff leaving the scalp healthy.
3. Argan oil
One of the best oils for skin, argan oil is a soothing and strong moisturizer for your skin. With anti-oxidants and vitamin E, this non-greasy oil can be used on a regular basis and can also be used to treat extreme skin conditions like eczema or rosacea. It can also be used for dry hair, nails and oily skin.
4. Marula oil
Marula is best oil for dealing with aging and sun damage given its fatty acids and anti-oxidant content is 60% higher than other oils. Its antimicrobial properties make this oil ideal for dealing with acne and irritation.
5. Rosehip seed oil
Rosehip seeds are rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin E, C and D. It protects skin from radical damage, reduces wrinkles and hydrate skin. Also, it helps in reduction of scars and lightens dark spots.
The above are some of the best oils for skin with good fat and anti-oxidant content which is sure to protect your skin against all external impurities. They are a far better option as compared to other cosmetic products in market like sunscreens and moisturizing lotions.