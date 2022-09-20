Pooja Makhija States 5 Reasons Behind Pigmentation Issues
Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in her latest Instagram post, explains five reasons why it is difficult to get rid of pigmentation issues.
Lack of proper sleep can lead to hyperpigmentation
What is skin pigmentation? It is basically the colour of your skin. The pigmentation is determined by the amount of melanin, a natural pigment, which gives skin, hair, and eyes their unique colour. The skin can become darker or lighter due to the changes in the body's production of melanin. Uneven skin pigmentation (or hyperpigmentation or malasma) is a common complaint. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in her latest Instagram post, explains five reasons why people tend to face pigmentation issues. From nutrients to the sleep cycle, everything affects skin pigmentation.
Have a look:
1. Hormonal Disorder
Pooja Makhija holds hormonal imbalance as the number one reason behind uneven pigmentation. “Estrogen and progesterone stimulate overproduction of melanin when exposed to sun,” she said. In addition, the health expert suggests “rule out PCOS and/or thyroid.”
2. Dehydration
We tend to overlook our water intake. But did you know, that dehydration worsens hyperpigmentation? Therefore, you must “drink 2-3 litres of water” every day.
3. Protein
You will face pigmentation issues if your diet doesn't include enough protein, which helps in skin regeneration and cell replacement. “Consume protein in all three meals,” says Pooja Makhija.
4. Sleep Well
Your body repairs in deep sleep, therefore, get 7-8 hours of sleep every day. Keep your sleep and wake timings similar.
5. Nutrients
Skin pigmentation is a sign that your body isn't receiving the right amount of micro-nutrients as vitamins and minerals are essential to skin detoxification. The nutritionist suggests consuming a glass of vegetable juice each day.
This is not it, nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares a recipe for vegetable juice in the caption. “Blend any three (or more) different colour vegetables in a blender with little water. Strain, add 50% (or don't strain) of the fibre back into the glass, add some lime juice and slurp it down immediately,” she wrote. Pooja Makhija highlights that one should not add fruits to the drink, only vegetables like tomato, cucumber, and carrot with some celery or coriander leaves.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
