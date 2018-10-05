Here's How You Can Treat Your Gout Pain At Home: Try These Amazing Essential Oils
Essential oils are the best for treating the gout pain because they break down uric acid particles that get stuck between the painful joints.
Gout symptoms develop quickly
HIGHLIGHTS
- Essential oils have been used since ages for treating aches
- Olive oils are among the best-studied fats, with numerous health benefits
- The lemon essential oil is safe for ingestion, and in treating gout
Gout is a kind of arthritis where minuscule particles of sodium urate get trapped and build up around the joints. Furthermore, gout is accompanied with inflammation, which makes it all the more painful. This painful disorder generally affects the joints in the toe but can occur in other joints of the body like wrist, elbow, thumb, earlobe or ankle. Gout symptoms develop quickly, usually within a day, and can last for up to ten days. Essential oils have been used since ages for treating aches associated with joint ailments such as arthritis and gout. Essential oils are the best and the most effective for treating the gout pain because they break down uric acid particles that get stuck between the painful joints.
Also read: 7 Foods To Avoid If You Have Gout Disease
These essential oils work like magic for your gout:
1. Olive oil:
High in monounsaturated fats, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, olive oils are among the best-studied fats, with numerous health benefits. Extra virgin olive oil, the least refined type, is pressed mechanically rather than processed with heat or chemicals that change its chemical properties. It contains biologically active compounds such as the polyphenols oleocanthal, oleuropein, hydroxytyrosol and lignans that are beneficial to reduce joint damage in rheumatoid arthritis.
2. Lemon essential oil:
This essential oil works effectively, both to rejuvenate the skin and to treat gout. The lemon essential oil is safe for ingestion, and in treating gout. For better results, you should add it to drinking water. This helps to neutralize the body’s pH, thus reducing the acid in gout and providing relief. You can apply it to give an instant relief or to prevent the body against future attacks. Also, it tones and restores the skin’s state.
Also read: Benefits Of Turmeric: Use This Magical Golden Spice For Easing Arthritis Pain
3. Avocado oil:
This pale green oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. As an added benefit the oil has an anti-inflammatory effect and reducing C-reactive protein, a measure of body-wide inflammation. It is also a good source of the antioxidant vitamin E.
4. Rosemary essential oil:
This essential oil is used for cleaning, cooking and most importantly several medicinal uses. For gout, it has astringent properties to treat gout. When rubbed on the skin, it warms up the area and causes redness. This numbs the nerves to give relief from the pain. It has antibacterial, antioxidant, analgesic and anti-arthritic properties and it is very useful in the treatment of arthritis, rheumatism, stiff muscles, and many other joint and muscle conditions.
Also read: Suffering From Arthritis Of The Shoulder? Here Are Some Great Exercises To Ease The Pain
For better results, you can make a mixture of two or three essential oils and mix a carrier oil, usually castor oil.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.