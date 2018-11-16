What Can You Drink On A Keto Diet? Perfect Guide To Keto Drinks
Drinks tend to be the easiest sources of calories and sugar in our diets. Fruit juices, sodas and colas are all loaded with so much sugar that they increase the chances of gaining fat while making it difficult for your body to get into ketosis.
The simplest and beneficial drink to include in your keto diet is water.
Are you trying to lose weight? Keto diet is a low-carb and high-fat diet which is superb if you are trying to lose weight. Apart from weight loss, keto diet is also beneficial for the overall health of a person. Some high fat foods which you can eat while on this diet are avocado, sour cream, cheese, meat. eggs and starchy vegetables. There are some healthy drinks as well which are equally important while on a keto diet. Even they can do wonders if you want to shed those extra kilos. Although, you have to be a bit careful while choosing which drinks to consume while on a keto diet. Drinks tend to be the easiest sources of calories and sugar in our diets. Canned fruit juices, sodas and colas are all loaded with high amounts of sugar that they increase the chances of gaining fat while making it difficult for your body to get into ketosis.
Top 6 drinks for a keto diet:
1. Water:
The simplest and beneficial drink to include in your keto diet is water. Water has no calories and carbohydrates so you can sip water whenever you want without giving a second thought. But drinking plain water might be mundane. Do not worry! You can try using water enhancers, infusing it with healthy herbs, mint leaves or adding some lemon juice.
2. Milk:
A little bit of milk in your coffee or tea is okay, but make sure you do not have too much. If you need to use more than a couple of tablespoons of milk, try using heavy cream or full-fat milk. Some healthy alternatives to dairy milk can be unsweetened coconut milk, hemp milk, oat milk or almond milk.
3. Homemade smoothies:
Even though fruit is generally high in carbs and not recommended on the ketogenic diet, but still you can make some delicious, low-carb smoothies. All you need is some low-carb vegetables or fruits like berries, avocados and spinach. You can add some healthy nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, flax seeds and sunflower seeds.
4. Tea:
Tea contains zero carbohydrates and offers several health benefits. Moreover, teas are a good way to break the monotony from the plain water. Different types of tea can make an excellent beverage choice while on a keto diet. Hot tea, iced tea, green tea, black tea or herbal tea is a beverage you can consume in abundance on keto diet. As an added benefit, tea helps in smooth digestion as well. You can even add heavy cream to meet your fat requirements.
5. Coconut water:
Coconut water is a light and refreshing liquid which comes from the center of green coconuts. Additionally, coconut water has fewer calories than coconut milk and more potassium than a banana.
6. Coffee:
Are you a coffee lover? You don't have to give up coffee if you are on a keto diet. But use full-fat milk instead of skimmed milk when you make coffee.
