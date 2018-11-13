Include This Inexpensive Drink In Your Diet For A Quick Weight Loss
Oat milk is extremely delicious vegan alternative to dairy milk, and it is also nutritious. You can consume oat milk even if you are lactose intolerant, since oat milk is lactose-free.
Oat milk is heavy, thick and foamy type of milk
HIGHLIGHTS
- Oat milk is a specialized form of milk, which is made with steel-cut oats
- Oat milk does wonders if you have thin or fragile bones
- The high level of soluble fibre in oat milk helps boost your immunity
Have you ever heard of oat milk? Oat milk is loaded with all the essential nutrients and it is one of the simplest ways to add it to your diet. Oat milk is a specialized form of milk, which is made with steel-cut oats. The steel-cut oats are soaked in water and then blended. Afterwards, they are mixed and strained which results in a heavy, thick and foamy type of milk. Not only oat milk is loaded with nutrients but it is also flavoursome. The milk includes nutrients like calcium, vitamin A, fiber and iron. Oat milk is extremely delicious vegan alternative to dairy milks, and it is also nutritious. You can consume oat milk even if you are lactose intolerant, since oat milk is lactose-free. Many people who are lactose intolerant choose other sources for lactose-free milk, such as rice milk or soy milk. Oat milk might be a healthy alternative for you, because it is typically cheaper to buy and you can even make it yourself.
Top 8 health benefits of oat milk:
1. Healthy heart:
Oat milk is low in fat as compared to the normal milk. This type of milk can be good for people who are suffering with heart diseases. It has zero cholesterol, which will lower your risk of heart attack, stroke and other heart diseases. Oat milk also improves cardiovascular health by eliminating the accumulation of fats in the walls of arteries.
2. Prevents ageing:
Oat milk contains large amounts of antioxidants. These antioxidants will protect your body from the damaging effects of free radicals. Thus, this milk will prevent ageing of the skin.
3. Prevents bloating:
Oat milk is known to be useful for regulating your digestive system. This milk has great amount of vegetable fibre which eases the digestive process.
4. Cleanse the body:
If you want to get rid of the harmful toxins, stop abdominal bloating and a smooth digestive system then oat milk is the perfect drink.
5. Treats chronic diseases:
Regular intake of oat milk can reduce overall oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. This in turn lowers the rates of chronic diseases such as certain types of cancer, heart disease and rheumatoid arthritis.
6. Bone strength:
Oat milk does wonders if you have thin or fragile bones. Oat milk in particular contains high amounts of calcium, vitamin D iron and other essential minerals. These minerals are necessary for maintaining bone density as you start ageing. It will also help in building strong and healthy bones.
7. Weight loss:
As oat milk contains zero cholesterol and is low in fat, it makes a perfect drink for those who want to lose weight. Also, the soluble fibre present in oat milk will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time, which curbs your hunger pangs. Thus, include oat milk in your diet if you want to lose those extra kilos.
8. Boosts immune system:
The high level of soluble fibre in oat milk helps in boosting your immunity. This also helps in the proper functioning of the immune system and helps to optimize the digestive process.
