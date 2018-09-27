ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  If You Are On A Keto Diet You Must Eat This Vegetable

If You Are On A Keto Diet You Must Eat This Vegetable

Ketogenic diets can help you shed those extra kilos and cause massive reductions in the blood sugar and insulin levels.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Sep 27, 2018 03:17 IST
3-Min Read
Usually the star of delicious dishes, cauliflower can be used in a variety of dishes

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A ketogenic diet is a simple and an effective way to lose weight
  2. All low-carbohydrate vegetables contain essential vitamins and minerals
  3. Usually the star of dishes, cauliflower can be used in alot of dishes

A ketogenic diet is a simple and the most effective way to lose weight and reduces the risk factors for chronic diseases. The ketogenic diet is low in carbohydrate and high in fats. The diet involves drastically reducing the carbohydrate intake and replacing it with healthy fats. Low carbohydrate intake puts your body into a metabolic state which is called ketosis. When this happens, your body becomes incredibly efficient at burning fat for energy, thereby aiding in weight loss. It also turns fat into ketones in the liver, which can supply energy to the brain. Ketogenic diets can help you shed those extra kilos and cause even massive reductions in the blood sugar and insulin levels.

Also read: Keto Diet: 5 Things You Need To Know Before Going On A Ketogenic Diet

Here's why you should have cauliflower if you are on a keto diet:


This green yet under-utilized vegetable is highly nutrient dense. It would have only 25 calories while giving you 77% of the daily allowance of vitamin C and high levels of vitamin K, vitamin B 1, vitamin B 2 and B 6. It also rich in  omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, choline, biotin, phosphorus, magnesium, manganese, niacin, pantothenic acid and protein. 

This green yet under-utilized vegetable is highly nutrient dense.
Photo Credit: iStock

All low-carbohydrate vegetables contain essential vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants that are beneficial for our health. Cruciferous vegetables come with an extra health boost. They contain more vitamin K and A than many other vegetables, this is the reason why we put cruciferous vegetables on the list of top keto foods. The reason why crucifers vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower are at an edge over every other vegetable is because of sulforaphane. Sulforaphane is a compound that is created when we crush or chew cruciferous vegetables. Once it is digested, sulforaphane activates a cytoprotective (cell-protecting) pathway that protects the cells from oxidative stress and removes harmful toxins from the body. This is one of the primary reason why cruciferous vegetable consumption is linked to improved cognitive function and decreased cancer and heart disease risk. 

Usually the star of delicious dishes, cauliflower can be used in a variety of dishes. You can use cauliflower for salads, wraps, sandwiches, pasta, pizza, or it can even go well with mashed "potatoes." You can also mix cauliflower with rice. It is no surprise that the vegetable is one of the most used and most versatile ingredients in most low-carb kitchen pantries. Besides being fantastic for its versatile cooking applications, cauliflower is very low carb at only 2g net carbs per cup. It's very high in both vitamin K and C and is associated with lowered.

Also read: 7 Fruits You Can Enjoy On A Keto Diet

Other foods which should be included in your diet if you are on a keto diet:

  • Eggs
  • Cottage cheese or cheese
  • Meet
  • Low-carb vegetables
  • Avocados
  • Coconut oil
  • Butter and cream
  • Nuts
  • Berries
  • Seafood
Meat should be included in your diet if you are on a keto diet
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Eat Fat To Lose Fat With The Ketogenic Diet

Foods which should you avoid if you are on a keto diet:

  • Grains
  • Beans
  • Legumes
  • Beer
  • Pasta
  • Bread
  • Sugary drinks
  • Potatoes
  • Chocolates
Try the keto diet for weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

