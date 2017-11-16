How The Keto Diet Helped Comedian Tanmay Bhat Lose Oodles Of Weight
Want to lose weight like Tanmay Bhat? Here's all you need to know about Ketogenic diet and how much fat is too much, even while you're following a Keto.
Tanmay Bhatt lost 110 kg by following a Keto diet along with his workout regime
HIGHLIGHTS
- Keto diet is helpful for a quick weight loss
- Keto diet includes a diet rich in protein and fats, and excluded carbs
- In Keto, the right kind of fats must be consumed for effective results
Thanks to Ranveer Allajhbadia's fitness training (founder of BeerBiceps) and the very popular Keto diet, stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat managed to lose a whopping 110 kgs! In a few recent interviews, Ranveer mentioned that Tanmay used to workout thrice a week, focusing on powerlifting. Along with getting a hang of the correct technique of workout, Tanmay made sure that he followed a technically-correct Ketogenic diet. While people are on a Keto diet, they focus on eating the wrong kind of fats, which negates the whole purpose of the diet, says Ranveer.
Diet coach Sapna Puri, clarifies and says, "There are many myths associated with Keto and much of the information available online is not correctly given. Eating the right fat is very important. Coconut oil, peanut oil and ghee are all sources of good fats. But these fats should also be consumed in limited quantity so that we do not deviate from the purpose of losing weight."
Also read: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Ketogenic Diets
Explaining the dos and don'ts of Keto, she adds, "Keto can be a very successful diet for people who are looking forward to quick weight loss, if followed correctly. The diet includes foods that are rich in protein and fat, and excludes all carbs. Diabetics and even cancer patients can follow this diet. Also, you must focus on getting the right amount of fibre from your vegetables. Vegetables with high GI-index like peas and carrots should be avoided. Cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, spinach are all suitable for this diet."
However, one might get bored of following Keto after a few weeks.
"I do recommend Keto to a lot of my clients, but the taste factor does come in its way. Keto does get boring after a few weeks. So after you lose some weight by following the diet, you can begin with including some carbs and other vegetables in your diet," suggests Sapna.
Also read: Eat Fat To Lose Fat With The Ketogenic Diet
(Sapna Puri is a diet coach and owns her venture Calorie Conscious)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.