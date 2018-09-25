ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss And Other Amazing Benefits Of Oolong Tea You Cannot Miss

Weight Loss And Other Amazing Benefits Of Oolong Tea You Cannot Miss

Oolong tea health benefits: Oolong tea is representative of only 2% of teas in the world. It is made from a combination of black and green teas and has some amazing health benefits.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Sep 25, 2018 08:54 IST
3-Min Read
Weight Loss And Other Amazing Benefits Of Oolong Tea You Cannot Miss

Oolong tea can help in fat loss

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Oolong tea can be helpful for diabetics
  2. It is good for heart health
  3. It can help in regulating blood pressure and cholesterol levels

Here's an interesting, unexplored variety of tea which can help in weight loss... the one and only oolong tea! Oolong tea is representative of only 2% of teas in the world. It is made from a combination of black and green teas and has some amazing health benefits. Oolong tea is made from the same plant as green and black tea is made - the Camellia sinensis plant. However, it is processed in different manner. All tea leaves contain enzymes which go through oxidation. It is oxidation which turns green tea in to deep black colour. While green tea is not allowed to oxidise much, black tea is oxidized until it turns black. Oolong tea lies somewhere in between the green tea and black tea - since its oxidised only partially. In this article we talk about some super healthy benefits of including oolong tea in your diet. Keep reading...

Health benefits of oolong tea you cannot miss

Oolong tea contains magnesium, manganese, potassium, fluoride, sodium and niacin. Oolong tea also contains some important antioxidants like polyphenols, thearubigins and theaflavins.


RELATED STORIES

Are You Reading Enough? These Mental Health Benefits Of Reading Will Make You Grab A Book Today!

Reading sets a calm mood and clears mind off toxic thoughts. Read here to know some amazing benefits of reading on mental health and how it can even be helpful for people dealing with depression and anxiety.

Include This Nut In Your Diet For Glowing And Radiant Skin

Brazil nut is smooth in texture, extremely delicious and has an earthy flavour. Nutrient-dense these nuts are beneficial for the skin, hair and overall health.

Also read: Turmeric Tea: Weight Loss + 6 Surprising Health Benefits You Must Know

1. It can help in weight loss

Polyphenols in oolong tea can give a boost to metabolism and reduce the amount of fat which is absorbed from your diet. These polyphenol antioxidants can also activate enzymes which in turn uses fat for energy. Fat burning effects of tea can also be because of plant compounds present in tea. Likewise, both green tea and black tea too have been found to be effective in weight loss.

1ibpu05g

Oolong tea can help in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Oolong tea can help in preventing diabetes

Antioxidants in oolong tea can help in reducing blood sugar and insulin levels, thus helping people with diabetes. Oolong tea can also increase insulin sensitivity.

Also read: 8 Health Benefits Of Black Tea You Simply Cannot Miss

3. It is good for teeth and bone strength

Health benefits of oolong tea are also good for bone and teeth strength. Studies say that drinking oolong, black or green tea regularly can help in bringing an improvement in bone mineral density. This in turn can reduce incidence of fractures.

71gelnd8

Oolong tea can help in relieving eczema symptoms
Photo Credit: iStock

4. It can help in dealing Eczema

Polyphenols in oolong tea can be beneficial for relieving eczema symptoms as well. The best part is effects of oolong tea on eczema tend to last for a long time.

Also read: What Is Mushroom Tea? Know The Benefits, Types And Risks

5. Good for brain function

Oolong tea can help in maintaining brain function and prevent incidence of Alzheimer's disease. Oolong tea contains caffeine, but much less caffeine than coffee. This little amount of can increase release of norepinephrine and dopamine - the two brain messengers which can benefit mood, brain function and attention.

6. Good for heart health

Antioxidants in oolong tea can also help in improving heart health. There are several studies which say that tea drinkers have reported reduced cholesterol levels and blood pressure, along with reduce risk of heart disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Can You Treat Conjunctivitis At Home? Some Quick Home Remedies For Pink Eye
Can You Treat Conjunctivitis At Home? Some Quick Home Remedies For Pink Eye

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Children Of Mothers Who Use Marijuana Are Likely To Try It Early: Study

Love To Eat Food Cooked On Barbecue? Beware! It May Damage Your Lungs!

Quitting Junk Food Can Cause Withdrawal Symptoms Like Drug Addiction: Study

Father's Obesity In Puberty Increases Asthma-Risk For Offspring

Myofibroblastic Tumor: Family Battles A Terrible Diagnosis Of An 11-Year-Old

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES