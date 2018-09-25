Weight Loss And Other Amazing Benefits Of Oolong Tea You Cannot Miss
Oolong tea health benefits: Oolong tea is representative of only 2% of teas in the world. It is made from a combination of black and green teas and has some amazing health benefits.
Oolong tea can help in fat loss
- Oolong tea can be helpful for diabetics
- It is good for heart health
- It can help in regulating blood pressure and cholesterol levels
Here's an interesting, unexplored variety of tea which can help in weight loss... the one and only oolong tea! Oolong tea is representative of only 2% of teas in the world. It is made from a combination of black and green teas and has some amazing health benefits. Oolong tea is made from the same plant as green and black tea is made - the Camellia sinensis plant. However, it is processed in different manner. All tea leaves contain enzymes which go through oxidation. It is oxidation which turns green tea in to deep black colour. While green tea is not allowed to oxidise much, black tea is oxidized until it turns black. Oolong tea lies somewhere in between the green tea and black tea - since its oxidised only partially. In this article we talk about some super healthy benefits of including oolong tea in your diet. Keep reading...
Health benefits of oolong tea you cannot miss
Oolong tea contains magnesium, manganese, potassium, fluoride, sodium and niacin. Oolong tea also contains some important antioxidants like polyphenols, thearubigins and theaflavins.
1. It can help in weight loss
Polyphenols in oolong tea can give a boost to metabolism and reduce the amount of fat which is absorbed from your diet. These polyphenol antioxidants can also activate enzymes which in turn uses fat for energy. Fat burning effects of tea can also be because of plant compounds present in tea. Likewise, both green tea and black tea too have been found to be effective in weight loss.
2. Oolong tea can help in preventing diabetes
Antioxidants in oolong tea can help in reducing blood sugar and insulin levels, thus helping people with diabetes. Oolong tea can also increase insulin sensitivity.
3. It is good for teeth and bone strength
Health benefits of oolong tea are also good for bone and teeth strength. Studies say that drinking oolong, black or green tea regularly can help in bringing an improvement in bone mineral density. This in turn can reduce incidence of fractures.
4. It can help in dealing Eczema
Polyphenols in oolong tea can be beneficial for relieving eczema symptoms as well. The best part is effects of oolong tea on eczema tend to last for a long time.
5. Good for brain function
Oolong tea can help in maintaining brain function and prevent incidence of Alzheimer's disease. Oolong tea contains caffeine, but much less caffeine than coffee. This little amount of can increase release of norepinephrine and dopamine - the two brain messengers which can benefit mood, brain function and attention.
6. Good for heart health
Antioxidants in oolong tea can also help in improving heart health. There are several studies which say that tea drinkers have reported reduced cholesterol levels and blood pressure, along with reduce risk of heart disease.
