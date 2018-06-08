5 Tricks To Make Your Morning Coffee Healthier
Morning coffee: Before you go ahead with sipping your morning coffee, check out these tricks which can make your morning coffee healthier and tastier!
Drink water before you go ahead with your morning coffee
Many people enjoy coffee in the morning. For some, it is the go-to drink which gives them the required kick to move ahead with the day. As far as coffee intake is checked and done in limited amounts, coffee can be helpful in many ways. In one of our previous articles, we talked about how celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talks about having tea or coffee is perfectly healthy for the body, as far as you don't drink them first thing in the morning and don't combine them with packaged foods like biscuits or namkeen. But apart from these few steps, there are other ways which can help in making your morning coffee healthier.
Read below to know a few tricks which can help in making your morning coffee healthier
1. Drink water first
Before you go ahead with drinking the first cup of coffee, make sure you drink water first. While caffeine is a diuretic which triggers loss of fluid, its consistent intake can have a dehydrating effect on the body. Many people who begin their day with drinking coffee end up not drinking enough water by the end of the day. Make drinking water a regular habit every day when you wake up. It will help in maintaining your hydration levels.
2. Use healthier alternatives of milk
You can opt for plant-based milk in order to make your coffee healthier. Plant-based milk is healthier and can even help in weight loss. You can opt for almond milk, coconut milk or cashew milk. These variants of milk have fewer calories and are ideal for those who have taken up veganism or are lactose intolerant.
3. Reduce sugar
Almost all nutritionists and dietitians say that sugar is nothing but empty calories. The American Heart Association recommends 6 tsp of sugar every day is safe for women. This does leave room for some sugar in your coffee but avoid its intake as much as possible. Use a smaller spoon for adding sugar or half the amount of sugar you are currently adding. In case you are using a pre-sweetened milk or creamer, skip adding sugar.
4. Avoid artificial sweeteners
While artificial sweeteners have fewer calories, they can increase sugar cravings, which can have numerous negative effects on the body. Cut down on your intake of sugar and avoid artificial sweeteners in your coffee. Adjust to unsweetened coffee as a healthier alternative.
5. Add a variety of spices
You can add some spices to your coffee in order to make it healthier and even tastier. Ginger, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg are some spices which you can add to your morning coffee in order to make it healthier and definitely tastier. Adding these spices in your coffee can add up to your intake of antioxidants. A spice like cinnamon can help in regulating blood sugar and insulin.
Try these tricks and make your morning coffee healthier!
