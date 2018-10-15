Festive Season Is Round The Corner! Do Not Indulge Yourself In Sweets Instead Keep Yourself Full By These Healthy Nuts
Nuts can help you curb your sweet cravings.They are packed with all the essential nutrients like proteins, good fats, antioxidants and aids in lowering cholesterol. They are good sources of fiber and magnesium, potassium, zinc and promote in overall health.
Festive binging can be harmful to our health.
The festive season is round the corner. Over the next three months during Navratri, Dussehra, Durga Pooja, Diwali, Christmas and New Year there will be a number of occasions where we often prepare traditional sweets and desserts at home. Sometimes we even buy sweets from the market. These sweets include different types of ladoos, halwa, jalebi and many other delicious sweets. No matter which age group we belong to it becomes difficult to resist our temptation for these extremely mouthwatering sweets. But it is important for us to understand that festive binging can be harmful to our health. These sweets are loaded with sugar, they are high in carbohydrates and some sweets are even deep fried. High amounts of sugar can lead to poor health outcomes like diabetes or obesity. Though we indulge in some good food and desserts during festivals (as a part of tradition), but it is equally important for us to know when to stop and not load ourselves with these unhealthy dishes.
This festive season eat right and stay healthy. Here are some things you should keep in mind while celebrating these festivals:
- Drink lots of water or fluids which will keep you hydrated
- Do not consume deep fried sweets as they can be harmful for your health
- Instead of the classic white sugar use healthier options like jaggery or maple syrup
- Try preparing sweets at home
- Eat a healthy breakfast in the morning
Also you should include nuts in your diet as they are extremely nutritious. They are packed with all the essential nutrients like proteins, good fats, antioxidants and aids in lowering cholesterol. They are good sources of fiber which helps you keep full for longer. They contain vital minerals like magnesium, potassium, zinc and promote in the overall health. Moreover, nuts can help you curb your sweet cravings. The best way to consume these nuts is adding them into your smoothie.
Have a look at top 5 healthy nuts which should be included in your diet:
1. Almonds:
Almonds and high in calcium and are rich sources of fiber. They have high amounts of vitamin E and magnesium. As an added benefit, they help in lowering the cholesterol which in turn reduces the risk of heart disease, and can help protect against diabetes.
2. Cashews:
These nuts have essential minerals like iron, magnesium and the unsaturated fat present in them is predominantly oleic acid which is the same as in the olive oil. Cashews help prevent cancer, help in maintaining a healthy heart and strong bones. As they are rich in copper they are also beneficial for your skin and hair.
3. Walnuts:
Loaded with nutrients these nuts are high in omega 3 fats, antioxidants and phytosterols. Walnuts are good for your heart and protect against cancer. Apart from this they are good for your mental health as they aid in reducing depression, anxiety and the risk of several age related diseases, like Alzheimer's.
4. Peanuts:
Technically peanuts are a legume and have the highest amount of folates as compared to other nuts. Peanuts have high amounts of folates which promote a healthy pregnancy as they reduce the risk of birth defects. As an added benefit, peanuts are high in Vitamin E. Some other health benefits of peanuts are they boost memory, help fight depression and reduce the risk of heart disease.
5. Brazil nuts:
According to a Delhi-based Nutritionist Monisha Ashokanan, "Brazil nuts have low saturated fat content and a high unsaturated fat. Eating Brazil nuts is an excellent way to get rid of high LDL levels. High in selenium these nuts are an excellent way to fight cancer causing free radicals. Also, the selenium present in it will just lift up your mood.''
(Monisha Ashokan is a clinical nutritionist at Nourish Me, Delhi)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
