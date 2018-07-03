7 Surprising Health Benefits Of Oregano
Oregano has always been the herb which gives Italian food its distinct flavour. It is a medicinal herb from the mint family which has the ability to treat a number of health issues. Know the 7 health benefits of oregano.
Oregano is packed with nutrients and medicinal properties
Here's a list of 7 surprising health benefits of oregano you never knew about:
1. Reduces infections
The antibacterial properties of oregano help you fight infections effectively. The antioxidants in this herb protect your body from viral infections affecting your skin, gut and other body parts. Besides this, oregano is a stimulant. This helps it produce more white blood cells which allow quick recovery from illnesses.
2. Aids digestion
No wonder Italian food does not give you digestive distress unless, of course, you are lactose intolerant or have any food allergies! Despite its small size, oregano is a good source of fibre. This increases the bulk of your stools and keeps your bowel movements in check. Proper movement of food in your body is what you need to keep your digestive system in the pink of health.
3. Improves bone health
Surprisingly, oregano plays an important role in boosting your bone health. When you start ageing, your bones start to deteriorate. Some of the most important nutrients for your bones are iron, manganese and calcium; and guess what, oregano has them in abundance. Therefore, if you are trying to protect yourself from osteoporosis later in life, add another pinch of oregano to your food.
4. Treatment for common cold
Oxidative stress due to free radicals is what contributes to viral infections. It leads to the accumulation of toxins in your body and increases your risk of common cold. The antioxidants of oregano can be of some help here. All you need to do is add a few drops of oregano oil to a glass of water or juice and drink it three times a day for five days in a row. It will help you reduce the symptoms of common cold.
5. Provides relief from menstrual cramps
For some women, menstrual cramps can be worse than the worst nightmare. You are likely to experience cramps in your legs, arms, back, thighs and stomach. Oregano to your rescue ladies! Due to its pain-relieving properties, oregano can help you with menstrual cramps as well. All you need to do is chew some oregano leaves every time pain strikes you. Besides regulating menstrual cramps, oregano can help you get through menopausal symptoms as well. Some studies also say that oregano can prevent the early onset of menopause.
6. Body detox
Enriched with healthy compounds such as calcium, fibre, vitamin K, iron and manganese, oregano can help you detoxify your body as well. Studies show that oregano speeds up liver function and allows proper elimination of toxins from your body.
7. Benefits heart health
A rich source of omega 3 fatty acids, oregano has the ability to improve heart health as well. This herb helps you keep your cholesterol levels in check, reduces inflammation and cuts your risk of cardiovascular diseases.
