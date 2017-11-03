ASK OUR EXPERTS

7 Best Herbs And Spices For Weight Loss

Even after cutting down on most of your carbohydrate and fat intake you may fail to achieve your weight loss target. Ever wondered why? Maybe because you haven't used these spices in the correct way.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 3, 2017 02:52 IST
4-Min Read
Take note of these herbs and spices for weight loss

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Spices are the tasting elements of food which complement natural flavours
  2. Spices can help you reduce your weight and boost your body metabolism
  3. Curb your food craving with cinnamon

Even after cutting down on most of your carbohydrate and fat intake you may fail to achieve your weight loss target. Ever wondered why? Maybe it's because you aren't taking the appropriate herbs and spices to lose weight in the right amount of course. These spices are the tasting elements of our food which complement its natural flavors and improve on them in a way. But when it comes to losing weight, you would think of cutting down your food intake but do not alter the amount of spices you consume. This is not going to help you.

Now weight loss food may not be as delicious as regular food, so the temptation to spice it up is tough to avoid. You may feel like adding spices to improve the taste of your diet food, or least bearable. Well, there's good news. We have lined up a list of spices can help you reduce your weight and boost your body metabolism. Below are listed some of the herbs and spices to lose weight and boost your body metabolism which you can surely use to spice up your diet food without fear of adverse effects:

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is popular for its medicinal and healing attributes but has not been recognized for its ability to burn body fat. It contains as active element named curcumin which helps reduce body fat and its warm which boost your body metabolism. It is a hormone regulating companion for women during their time of the month.

2. Cinnamon

Curb your food craving with cinnamon. Not only this, but it also helps regulate your blood sugar level. Sprinkle a pinch it on your oatmeal, or roasted cottage cheese or tea. This fragrant spice can also be used while preparing marinades for meat or flavor pancakes. So cinnamon is a must have for weight loss.

3. Ginger

Not very different from cinnamon, ginger helps control blood sugar level considerably. So if you just had a meal packed with sugar and carbs, have a cup of ginger tea, it will help in regulating that. Ginger also helps you to burn body fat. Include it by sprinkling ginger powder on your diet food, or grate some on your veggies or salad.

4. Cumin

Do not judge by its size. Cumin is capable of doing wonders to your health. This little spice is packed with health benefits like aiding digestion process, strengthen immunity system, cures respiratory diseases, etc. But when it comes to body fat, all you need is a teaspoon of roasted cumin powder. And trust us when we say that it tastes wow! Its universal flavor goes with everything from veggies to soups and stews so you need not worry about an imbalance of flavours.

5. Black pepper

Like ginger, black pepper is known for fat burning properties. Besides just burning body fat, it also prevents formation of fat cells as a result of which your body can show weight loss at a considerable rate. Add ground black pepper to yogurt and cottage cheese, veggies, salads, etc. Read about the benefits of black pepper in detail here.

6. Cardamom

Let's move to something that boosts your body metabolism. Cardamom is very popular in the Indian cuisine. It is used with spices like ginger, nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon in small quantities and used as a spice mix to prepare curry for vegetarian or non vegetarian food.

7. Cayenne

Like turmeric and black pepper, this one is a warming spice that should be 7 Hused in limited quantities. When used in limited quantities, cayenne can you boost your body metabolism. Small amounts of cayenne added to your food can help burn body fat, up to 100 calories a day. Sprinkle some on roasted nuts or scrambled eggs or just add it to your soup.
Yes the key to health and fitness is a combo of a healthy diet and good workout plan, but there still are certain elements which affect the entire weight loss process. Herbs and spices to lose weight looks like an unusual term. But these seemingly unimportant components of your diet can make your health and fitness plan a success or just a blunder. 

