Menstrual Cramps: Can Brownies Curb The Pain; 7 Best Foods You Must Try
A bakery in US claims to have created a brownie which can alleviate menstrual cramps. Try these foods to cure menstrual cramps.
Menstrual cramps could also have a tasty solution!
Being on a period is usually pictured as a woman lying on the bed with a hot water bag on her abdomen, rolling from end-to-end due to menstrual cramps. Well, that is pretty much the same for most women. For them, their time of the month can be full of misery; pain in the lower back, stomach, legs, and thighs; to cut short, the whole body. Now, this is something which has to happen anyway so trying to curb it with painkillers every time is not a very good thing to do anyway. But what if we told you that you can curb the pain naturally, with the help of some foods?
Yes, there can be tasty solution for painful periods. Here is a list of the 7 best foods which can curb menstrual cramps for you. Take a look.
1. Brownies
A bakery in US claims to have created a brownie which can alleviate menstrual cramps. Now these are not brownies with medicinal icing or topping. They are just regular brownies, but with a secret ingredient. These brownies contain matcha, iron, ginger, boron and magnesium, all nutrients known to curb pesky period cramps. Magnesium in these brownies relaxes the muscles and ginger cures nausea, thereby relieving menstrual symptoms. However, you must remember that these are not magic brownies; they can curb the pain but only to some extent.
2. Salmon
For a long time now, studies have shown that women who consume more omega 3 fatty acids deal with milder menstrual cramps. Oily fish like mackerel, sardines, trout and more particularly salmon could lead to this effect. Add more of these omega-3 rich foods to keep menstrual cramps at bay. Eating salmon twice a week could do this for you.
3. Dark chocolate
Sweet cravings during menses are not something unusual. Every woman is likely to get these. But too much dairy and sugar during period can backfire on your health. So stick to dark chocolates. Just one bar of dark chocolate can be good enough for to relax your muscles and curb the sweet craving as well.
The slightly sour fruit can be beneficial for relieving menstrual cramps. The high nutritional value of this fruit makes it a wonder fruit for dealing with not just period pain, but with many other health conditions. You could eat it plain or add it to your salads or sandwiches and make the most of its health benefits.
5. Pineapple
Pineapples are the perfect combination of delicious and healthy. The properties of this fruit are known to relax muscles and curb menstrual cramps. You could juice it, slice it or grill it, in any form; pineapples will be a healthy choice for you. This fruit also helps with bloating and makes you feel happier.
6. Bananas
Bananas are both delicious and healthy. Menstrual cramps and bloating both can be treated effectively with the help of bananas. Keep a rule of thumb in mind, if you have exercises the first day, then eat bananas the second day to keep cramps at bay.
7. Red meat
During heavy periods, your body loses a lot of blood. So your body is, in a way, crying out for more iron. One of the best ways of giving your body the iron it needs is by eating red meats. For non-vegetarians, this is like the best source of iron. They will make up for the deficiency and relieve your pain as well. Vegetarians, on the other hand, can consume green leafy vegetables like spinach.