9 Reasons Why It's Time To Add Multigrain Flour To Your Diet

Multigrain flour is a blend of flours made from multiple grains like wheat, oats, barley, millet, corn, and sometimes legumes or seeds. Unlike single-grain flours, multigrain flour offers a variety of nutrients and health benefits, thanks to the diverse grains it includes. It's generally healthier than regular refined wheat flour because it's often high in fibre, protein, and essential vitamins. It supports digestion, boosts energy, and helps regulate blood sugar. In this article, we share a list of reasons why you must add multigrain flour to your diet today.
1. Rich in fibre which supports digestion
Multigrain flour contains grains like oats, millet, and wheat, which are all rich in dietary fibre. This promotes healthy digestion, prevents constipation, and supports a healthy gut microbiome. It also helps you feel full for longer, aiding in weight control.
2. A natural energy booster
Because it combines complex carbohydrates from multiple grains, multigrain flour releases energy slowly and steadily. It keeps blood sugar levels stable and prevents energy crashes, making it a great option for breakfast or lunch.
3. Great for heart health
Many whole grains like oats, barley, and flaxseed are known to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve heart health. Multigrain flour can thus contribute to a healthier cardiovascular system and reduced risk of heart disease.
4. Helps in weight management
The high fibre content keeps you full, reducing the urge to snack between meals. Additionally, it's more nutrient-dense than refined flour, which means you get more nutrition with fewer calories, supporting healthy weight loss or maintenance.
5. Controls blood sugar levels
Multigrain flour has a lower glycemic index compared to refined flours. This means it releases sugar into the bloodstream more slowly, which can help people with diabetes or those trying to manage their blood sugar levels.
6. Packed with plant-based protein
Grains like millets, legumes, and quinoa (often used in multigrain mixes) are rich in protein. This supports muscle health, improves metabolism, and keeps your body stronger, especially when following a vegetarian or vegan diet.
7. Rich in essential vitamins and minerals
Multigrain blends often include iron, magnesium, B-vitamins, and zinc. These nutrients are crucial for immunity, brain health, blood formation, and bone strength. It makes multigrain flour a nutrient powerhouse compared to refined white flour.
8. Promotes better skin and hair health
Zinc, iron, and vitamin B-complex found in many whole grains support healthy skin regeneration, reduce hair fall, and promote strong, shiny hair. The antioxidants in grains like ragi also help protect against premature aging.
9. Supports gluten reduction goals
Although not fully gluten-free, multigrain flour often contains lower gluten content when millets or gluten-free grains are part of the blend. This can make it easier to digest for those with mild gluten sensitivities.
You can easily add multigrain flour to your diet by using it in place of regular atta for chapatis or parathas, making multigrain bread, dosa batter, pancakes, or even as a coating for baking or frying. Its nutty flavour and dense texture also add richness to traditional dishes.
