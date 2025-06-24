Perform These Exercises At Work Today To Reduce Back Pain
Keep reading as we share a list of exercises you can try at work today to reduce your back pain.
These office-friendly exercises can significantly reduce or even prevent back pain
Certain exercises can help reduce back pain by strengthening your core, improving posture, enhancing flexibility, and relieving tension in the spine. Back pain is often caused or worsened by prolonged sitting, poor posture, or weak supporting muscles. Fortunately, you don't need a gym or a lot of time, some simple movements and stretches can be done right at your desk or in the office. These exercises not only relieve pain but also prevent stiffness and improve circulation, helping you stay more productive and comfortable throughout the workday. In this article, we share a list of exercises you can try at work today to reduce your back pain.
Exercises you can perform at work today to reduce back pain
1. Seated cat-cow stretch
Sit tall in your chair with your feet flat on the floor. Inhale, arch your back slightly, and lift your chest and chin (Cow pose). Exhale, round your back, and tuck your chin to your chest (Cat pose). Repeat for 5–10 breaths. This stretch mobilises the spine and relieves tension in the upper and lower back.
2. Seated forward bend
While sitting, spread your legs slightly and slowly bend forward, letting your hands reach toward the floor or your feet. Let your head hang naturally. Hold for 15–30 seconds. This decompresses the lower back and relaxes tight muscles caused by sitting.
3. Shoulder blade squeezes
Sit up straight and pull your shoulder blades back and down, as if you're trying to pinch them together. Hold for 5 seconds, then release. Repeat 10–15 times. This helps correct posture and reduces upper back strain.
4. Chair spinal twist
While seated, place your right hand on the back of the chair and your left hand on your right thigh. Gently twist your torso to the right, looking over your shoulder. Hold for 10–20 seconds, then switch sides. This stretch improves spinal mobility and eases back tension.
5. Desk shoulder rolls
Roll your shoulders slowly backward in a circular motion for 10 repetitions, then forward for another 10. This loosens up tight shoulders and upper back muscles often affected by desk work.
6. Seated hamstring stretch
Sit on the edge of your chair, extend one leg straight with the heel on the floor, and toes pointing up. Gently lean forward from the hips while keeping your back straight. Hold for 20 seconds per leg. This helps relieve tension that pulls on the lower back.
7. Pelvic tilts
Sit upright, place your hands on your hips, and gently tilt your pelvis forward (arching slightly), then backward (flattening your lower back). Repeat 10–15 times. This subtle move engages your core and loosens the lower spine.
8. Wall angels
Stand against a wall with your back flat and arms at a 90-degree angle, like a goalpost. Slowly raise and lower your arms as if making snow angels. Do 10 reps. This strengthens the upper back and shoulders and improves posture.
Incorporating these simple, office-friendly exercises into your daily routine can significantly reduce or even prevent back pain, keeping you more energised, focused, and pain-free at work.
