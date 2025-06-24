Home »  Living Healthy »  Perform These Exercises At Work Today To Reduce Back Pain

Perform These Exercises At Work Today To Reduce Back Pain

Keep reading as we share a list of exercises you can try at work today to reduce your back pain.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 24, 2025 02:59 IST
3-Min Read
Perform These Exercises At Work Today To Reduce Back Pain

These office-friendly exercises can significantly reduce or even prevent back pain

Certain exercises can help reduce back pain by strengthening your core, improving posture, enhancing flexibility, and relieving tension in the spine. Back pain is often caused or worsened by prolonged sitting, poor posture, or weak supporting muscles. Fortunately, you don't need a gym or a lot of time, some simple movements and stretches can be done right at your desk or in the office. These exercises not only relieve pain but also prevent stiffness and improve circulation, helping you stay more productive and comfortable throughout the workday. In this article, we share a list of exercises you can try at work today to reduce your back pain.

Exercises you can perform at work today to reduce back pain



RELATED STORIES
related

Tired Of Back Pain? Try These Pilates Exercises For Relief

Incorporating these Pilates exercises into your routine can help alleviate back pain by strengthening the core. Try these today for relief.

related

Benefits Of Yoga: 8 Yoga Asanas To Get Relief From Lower Back Pain

Benefits Of Yoga: Let us delve into eight effective yoga poses that can help you find relief from lower back pain.

1. Seated cat-cow stretch



Sit tall in your chair with your feet flat on the floor. Inhale, arch your back slightly, and lift your chest and chin (Cow pose). Exhale, round your back, and tuck your chin to your chest (Cat pose). Repeat for 5–10 breaths. This stretch mobilises the spine and relieves tension in the upper and lower back.

2. Seated forward bend

While sitting, spread your legs slightly and slowly bend forward, letting your hands reach toward the floor or your feet. Let your head hang naturally. Hold for 15–30 seconds. This decompresses the lower back and relaxes tight muscles caused by sitting.

3. Shoulder blade squeezes

Sit up straight and pull your shoulder blades back and down, as if you're trying to pinch them together. Hold for 5 seconds, then release. Repeat 10–15 times. This helps correct posture and reduces upper back strain.

4. Chair spinal twist

While seated, place your right hand on the back of the chair and your left hand on your right thigh. Gently twist your torso to the right, looking over your shoulder. Hold for 10–20 seconds, then switch sides. This stretch improves spinal mobility and eases back tension.

5. Desk shoulder rolls

Roll your shoulders slowly backward in a circular motion for 10 repetitions, then forward for another 10. This loosens up tight shoulders and upper back muscles often affected by desk work.

6. Seated hamstring stretch

Sit on the edge of your chair, extend one leg straight with the heel on the floor, and toes pointing up. Gently lean forward from the hips while keeping your back straight. Hold for 20 seconds per leg. This helps relieve tension that pulls on the lower back.

7. Pelvic tilts

Sit upright, place your hands on your hips, and gently tilt your pelvis forward (arching slightly), then backward (flattening your lower back). Repeat 10–15 times. This subtle move engages your core and loosens the lower spine.

8. Wall angels

Stand against a wall with your back flat and arms at a 90-degree angle, like a goalpost. Slowly raise and lower your arms as if making snow angels. Do 10 reps. This strengthens the upper back and shoulders and improves posture.

Incorporating these simple, office-friendly exercises into your daily routine can significantly reduce or even prevent back pain, keeping you more energised, focused, and pain-free at work.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases