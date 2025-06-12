Home »  Living Healthy »  Diet Rules To Follow To Prevent Nutritional Deficiencies

Diet Rules To Follow To Prevent Nutritional Deficiencies

A balanced diet helps support growth, boosts the immune system, lowers the risk of chronic diseases, helps you maintain a healthy weight and promotes mental and physical health.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 12, 2025 05:30 IST
Diet Rules To Follow To Prevent Nutritional Deficiencies

Nutritional deficiencies are more common than you think

A nutritionally balanced diet is crucial for your overall health and well-being. Your body requires all essential vitamins, minerals, macronutrients, and micronutrients to function optimally. A balanced diet helps support growth, boosts the immune system, lowers the risk of chronic diseases, helps you maintain a healthy weight and promotes mental and physical health. However, not everyone can nutritionally balance meals due to various reasons. This can trigger nutritional deficiencies followed by some unwanted health issues.

Here, we've some simple diet tips that can help you prevent nutritional deficiencies.



Ways to prevent nutritional deficiencies

1. Focus on variety



Aim to include a wide range of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to your diet. Consuming a wide variety of foods will help you consume nutritionally balanced meals.

2. Choose whole foods

Whole foods are rich in essential nutrients, especially fibre. Adding whole foods and grains to your diet can help boost your overall nutrient intake. Also, limit consumption of processed foods and refined grains.

3. Educate yourself

Understanding your dietary needs, nutritional requirements and how different foods affect your health help make informed choices.

4. Maintain healthy gut

A healthy gut ensures smooth digestion and supports overall well-being. Your gut microbiome also supports proper absorption of nutrients consumed.

5. Consider supplementation

Even after balancing your meals you may find it challenging to prevent certain nutrient deficiencies. Consult your doctor to rule out any possible deficiency and check whether supplements might be beneficial for you.

By implementing these tips and maintaining a balanced approach to eating, you can significantly reduce the risk of nutritional deficiencies and promote better health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

