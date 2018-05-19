Home Remedies: Top 4 Home Remedies For Indigestion
Home remedies for indigestion: Eating small and frequent meals, exercising regularly, doing breathing exercises and reducing stress are some natural remedies for indigestion.
Home remedies for indigestion: Ginger and honey can help in dealing with indigestion
Knowing some home remedies of indigestion is very important, especially because the condition can cause a great deal of discomfort. From bloating to acidity and constipation, indigestion can be really difficult to handle if you don't know the right ways to deal with it. At times, indigestion can make you feel a burning sensation in your upper stomach, or a heart burn. Eating fatty, fried and junk foods can cause indigestion. Unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking and regular consumption can cause indigestion. Acid reflux or bacterial infection caused by H. pylori virus can also cause indigestion.
Following are some of the best and most effective home remedies for indigestion:
1. Natural remedies
Spices like red pepper, turmeric and ginger and foods like honey and banana can help in dealing with indigestion. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties which can help in improving indigestion. Drinking ginger tea before meals can help in keeping indigestion at bay.
Turmeric is the wonder spice which can be used as a home remedy for several health conditions. Curcumin in turmeric helps in dealing with indigestion problems effectively.
It might come off as a surprise but red pepper can help in dealing with indigestion problems and symptoms like nausea, pain and bloating. Capsaicin in red chilli can desensitise pain-causing nerves.
Fennel seeds can help in relieving bloating and cramps that you experience in the gastrointestinal tract.
Honey can help in dealing with bacterial infection caused by H. pylori bacteria.
You can also resort to bananas when tackling with indigestion. Bananas increase mucous lining of the stomach and offers protection to it. Leucocyanidin flavonoid in bananas makes the fruit a natural antacid.
2. Live a healthy lifestyle
Practicing healthy lifestyle habits like exercising regularly and eating clean and healthy can help in preventing indigestion. Smoking can cause acid reflux and lead to an upset stomach. In order to avoid indigestion, alcohol consumption should be avoided as it can make the stomach produce excess acid which can aggravate stomach lining. Excessive drinking can increase chances of indigestion.
Also, maintaining a healthy weight can help in preventing conditions like indigestion. Being overweight puts extra pressure on the stomach and cause heartburn. Exercising regularly and eating foods low in calories can help in weight loss.
If you experience indigestion way too regularly, try sleeping with your head and shoulders at an elevated level by sleeping with a few extra pillows. This prevents stomach acid from entering the food pipe when you fall asleep.
3. Perform breathing exercises and yoga
One of the many causes of indigestion is stress. Breathing exercises have known to be extremely helpful in relieving stress and calming you down. You can simply take breaths or perform yoga asanas like pranayama to relieve stress and prevent indigestion. You can also resort to yoga asanas like the wind releasing pose, the hero pose or the upward stretched leg pose in order to improve your digestion. Surya Namaskar is another effective exercise which can help in dealing with a lot of health problems.
4. Eat smart
Eating smart is one of the most effective ways to prevent indigestion. Instead of having 3 large meals in a day, you should opt for smaller and more frequent meals. Eat slowly and chew your food properly. Avoid fatty, fried and junk foods. Caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee can worsen indigestion symptoms. If you experience indigestion quite regularly, avoid eating 3 to 4 hours before going to bed.
